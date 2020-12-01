scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

TRP के लिए बिग बॉस ने पार की हदें, सेलेब्स से लेकर जनता ने उठाए सवाल

टीवी प्रोड्यूसर संदीप सिकचंद ने लिखा- मैं हमेशा मानता था कि बिग ब्रदर बेस्ट रियलिटी शो फॉरमेट है. हालांकि, बिग बॉस 14 का पिछली रात का टास्क देखने के बाद मुझे लगा ये सीजन अपने न्यूनतम स्तर तक चला गया.

एजाज खान और रुबीना दिलैक एजाज खान और रुबीना दिलैक

बिग बॉस 14 में सोमवार को इम्यूनिटी स्टोन पाने के लिए एक टास्क दिया गया. इस टास्क में इम्यूनिटी स्टोन पाने के लिए कंटेस्टेंट्स को अपने डीप एंड डार्क सीक्रेट्स बताने थे, जिसके बाद घरवालों को तुलना करके ये बताना था कि किसका सीक्रेट ज्यादा दर्दभरा और बड़ा है. लेकिन इस टास्क के कारण बिग बॉस को ट्रोल्स का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. जनता और सेलेब्स का ये मानना है ये टास्क ठीक नहीं था. यूजर्स का मानना है किसी के पास ये अधिकार नहीं है कि वो दूसरे को उसके दर्दभरे सीक्रेट के आधार पर जज करे.


देखें: आजतक LIVE TV  

संदीप सिकंद ने किए ये ट्वीट

टीवी प्रोड्यूसर संदीप सिकंद ने लिखा- मैं हमेशा मानता था कि बिग ब्रदर बेस्ट रियलिटी शो फॉरमेट है. हालांकि, बिग बॉस 14 का पिछली रात का टास्क देखने के बाद मुझे लगा ये सीजन अपने न्यूनतम स्तर तक चला गया.  #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorstv #salmankhan #BiggBoss2020.

आगे उन्होंने लिखा- सॉरी, लेकिन लोगों के डार्क सीक्रेट को कम्पेयर, जज नहीं किया जा सकता और बाकी क्या फील करते उसके आधार पर इम्यूनिटी स्टोन देना सही नहीं. क्या कोई ये जज कर सकता है कि किसका दुख किससे बड़ा और गहरा है.

संदीप ने लिखा- हां, रियलिटी शोज रियल इमोश्ंस पर बेस्ड होते हैं, लेकिन ये किसने अधिकार दिया कि कोई किसी को उसके तलाक, सुसाइड अटेम्प्ट, किडनैपिंग, दुर्व्यव्हार पर जज करे कि क्या ज्यादा इम्पैक्टफुल है. Disgusting. आज मैं इससे सहमत हूं कि रेटिंग्स पाने के लिए टीवी अपने न्यूनतम स्तर तक जा सकता है.#BB14.

बता दें कि संदीप सिकचंद हाल ही के बिग बॉस के एपिसोड में नजर आए थे. उनके साथ काम्या पंजाबी, देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी और रोनित विश्वास भी थे. ये सभी कंटेस्टेंस्ट को सच्चाई से वाकिफ कराने आए थे. संदीप ने कविता से भी तीखे सवाल किए थे. वो अली गोनी, जैस्मिन भसीन और एजाज खान के सपोर्ट में थे.

यूजर्स ने किए ये ट्वीट

सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स कई तरह के कमेंट कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा कि टीआरपी के लिए सबकुछ हो रहा. एक ने लिखा- किसी की पर्सनल लाइफ,ट्रॉमा को कंटेंट के लिए यूज करना गलत है. इसी तरह के कई ट्वीट किए जा रहे हैं.

Just for so called trp!!!

 

TAGS:
आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट