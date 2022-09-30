Ponniyin Selvan Twitter Review: ऐश्वर्या राय की फिल्म को मिल रही वाहवाही, पीरियड ड्रामा में छाए विक्रम

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और साउथ सुपरस्टार विक्रम की फिल्म 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' (Ponniyin Selvan) का पार्ट 1 रिलीज हो गया है. 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' पर्दे पर लगते ही दर्शकों के दिल में उतरनी शुरू हो गई है. ट्विटर पर कई यूजर्स ने फिल्म को देखने के बाद अपने रिएक्शन देने शुरू कर दिए हैं. यूजर्स को ये मैग्नम ओपस फिल्म खूब पसंद आ रही है.

यूजर्स को पसंद आई फिल्म

बताया जा रहा है कि इस फिल्म को 500 करोड़ रुपये के बजट में बनाया गया है. वहीं इसकी तुलना बाहुबली से भी की जा रही है. हालांकि कई फैंस ने फिल्म को देखने के बाद कहा है कि इसकी तुलना एसएस राजामौली की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म से करना गलत है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' एकदम अलग है और इसकी अपनी शान और कहानी है.

विक्रम, तृषा, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन संग अन्य कलाकारों के काम की भी खूब तारीफ हो रही है. फैंस का कहना है कि मणि रत्नम ने मास्टरपीस बना दिया है. पढ़िए यूजर्स ने 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन पार्ट 1' पर क्या रिएक्शन दिए.

#PonniyinSelvan1 Extraordinary outcome of a magnificent mani !!

.

Purely class based which takes u back to the era of cholas. Certainly not for the "hero kicks d villan & he flies to Mars" fans club

.

No compromise in vfx & cinematography 🙌

ARR #PS1review #PonniyinSelvanFDFS pic.twitter.com/r4GJm33CVl September 30, 2022

#PS1review

It's a good movie, but don't expect elevations mass dialogues

Not all movie stories will be like bahubali this is different

This was an historical story which was adapted from book

We can see some interesting stuff on screen but slow paced — Pkfan (@Pkfan54654666) September 30, 2022

First thing movie is good but it could have been even better.



Every actor delivered their best.👏



War scenes were not that much engaging.🥲



The whole point is,it misses the 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐮𝐫 experience which Ponniyin Selvan as novel gave to us. 😕#PS1Review pic.twitter.com/iKLrnaV6mT — Kirikalan (@biggbosstamil5_) September 30, 2022

It's our pride da koltis 😎 #PonniyanSelvan ✨



Many have stolen scenes from this epic novel without any credits. Now Kollywood has made the full length original version #PS1 after decades of struggle. We won't let this down by clowns 🤟#PonniyinSelvan1 #PonniyinSelvanReview pic.twitter.com/qRX9Equq5e — Prakash Thiru 🇦🇺 (@iamprakashthiru) September 30, 2022

Positive response 😭❤️ #PonniyinSelvan1 This one should win big 🤲❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcVVRCUoPb — ᴢᴀɴᴅᴇʀツ (@_Vijaystan) September 30, 2022

डायरेक्टर मणि रत्नम की बनाई इस फिल्म में साउथ के बड़े एक्टर्स ने काम किया है. इसमें ऐश्वर्या और विक्रम के अलावा जायम रवि, शोभिता धुलिपाला, प्रकाश राज और कार्थी जैसे स्टार्स हैं. फिल्म की कहानी चोल साम्राज्य और उनके राजा राजराजा पर आधारित है. इस कहानी को मणि रत्नम ने दो पार्ट्स बांटा है. तमिल के साथ-साथ फिल्म हिंदी, तेलुगू, मलयालम और कन्नड़ भाषा में भी रिलीज हुई है.

'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन पार्ट 1' के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने पर्दे पर वापसी की है. उन्हें 4 साल पहले साल 2018 में आई फिल्म 'फन्ने खान' में देखा गया था. इसमें उन्होंने एक फेमस सिंगर बेबी सिंह का किरदार निभाया था. यह फिल्म फ्लॉप रही थी.