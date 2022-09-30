scorecardresearch
 

Ponniyin Selvan Twitter Review: ऐश्वर्या राय की फिल्म को मिल रही वाहवाही, पीरियड ड्रामा में छाए विक्रम

फिल्म 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' का पार्ट 1 सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गया है. इस फिल्म को 500 करोड़ रुपये के बजट में बनाया गया है. 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' पर्दे पर लगते ही दर्शकों के दिल में उतरनी शुरू हो गई है. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने इसका रिव्यू करना भी शुरू कर दिया है. लोगों को मणि रत्नम का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट पसंद आ रहा है.

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और साउथ सुपरस्टार विक्रम की फिल्म 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' (Ponniyin Selvan) का पार्ट 1 रिलीज हो गया है. 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' पर्दे पर लगते ही दर्शकों के दिल में उतरनी शुरू हो गई है. ट्विटर पर कई यूजर्स ने फिल्म को देखने के बाद अपने रिएक्शन देने शुरू कर दिए हैं. यूजर्स को ये मैग्नम ओपस फिल्म खूब पसंद आ रही है. 

यूजर्स को पसंद आई फिल्म 

बताया जा रहा है कि इस फिल्म को 500 करोड़ रुपये के बजट में बनाया गया है. वहीं इसकी तुलना बाहुबली से भी की जा रही है. हालांकि कई फैंस ने फिल्म को देखने के बाद कहा है कि इसकी तुलना एसएस राजामौली की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म से करना गलत है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन' एकदम अलग है और इसकी अपनी शान और कहानी है.

विक्रम, तृषा, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन संग अन्य कलाकारों के काम की भी खूब तारीफ हो रही है. फैंस का कहना है कि मणि रत्नम ने मास्टरपीस बना दिया है. पढ़िए यूजर्स ने 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन पार्ट 1' पर क्या रिएक्शन दिए. 

डायरेक्टर मणि रत्नम की बनाई इस फिल्म में साउथ के बड़े एक्टर्स ने काम किया है. इसमें ऐश्वर्या और विक्रम के अलावा जायम रवि, शोभिता धुलिपाला, प्रकाश राज और कार्थी जैसे स्टार्स हैं. फिल्म की कहानी चोल साम्राज्य और उनके राजा राजराजा पर आधारित है. इस कहानी को मणि रत्नम ने दो पार्ट्स बांटा है. तमिल के साथ-साथ फिल्म हिंदी, तेलुगू, मलयालम और कन्नड़ भाषा में भी रिलीज हुई है.

'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन पार्ट 1' के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने पर्दे पर वापसी की है. उन्हें 4 साल पहले साल 2018 में आई फिल्म 'फन्ने खान' में देखा गया था. इसमें उन्होंने एक फेमस सिंगर बेबी सिंह का किरदार निभाया था. यह फिल्म फ्लॉप रही थी. 

 

TOPICS:
