सुशांत को न्याय दिलाने की मुहिम जारी, श्वेता ने कैंपेन की सफलता पर जताया आभार

An extraordinary planetary confluence is set to happen on 13/9/2020 between 10.45 am and 12 noon.Most of the major planets will be in their 'own houses'.This is a very auspicious period or muhurtham (between 10.45 and 12 noon) for any thing Auspicious.. It is believed that such a constellation occurred at the time of Shri Ramji's birth. One can use this propitious period to pray for the realization of their wishes. All could also recite Navakar Mantra, Adithya Hridayam, Hanuman Chalisa, Narayana Kavacham, Ram Raksha Stotra or any other favourite hymns invoking their Ishta devata with an attitude of surrender. This astronomical event will happen again only after 250 years. Make use of this extra ordinary astrological confluence! ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय।🙏 We can use this period to pray for Sushant’s justice. 🙏🔱🙏

