रणबीर कपूर की 'रामायण' का फर्स्ट लुक हुआ लीक? वायरल फोटो को देख बढ़ा फैंस का उत्साह

First look of #Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, really hoping they don’t mess it up like Adipurush 🙏



Expecting 4–5 beautiful songs in the voices of Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Arijit Singh and Monali Thakur ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUxQBGPeWG