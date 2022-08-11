Laal Singh Chaddha Reactions: कभी हंसाएगी-कभी रुलाएगी, आमिर खान की लाल सिंह चड्ढा जीत रही दिल, लोगों ने बताया आमिर की लाल सिंह चड्ढा जीत रही दिल, लोगों ने बताया Blockbuster

scorecardresearch
 

Laal Singh Chaddha Reactions: आमिर खान की लाल सिंह चड्ढा फिल्म जिसने भी देखी है, वो फिल्म की तारीफ करने से खुद को रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं. अभी तक तो सेलेब्स और फैंस आमिर की फिल्म को शानदार ही बता रहे हैं. फिल्म की कहानी और किरदार लोगों को पसंद आ रहे हैं.

आमिर खान और करीना कपूर खान आमिर खान और करीना कपूर खान

इंतजार खत्म हो गया है. विवादों के बीच आमिर खान और करीना कपूर खान की मचअवेटेड फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म को लेकर सेलेब्स और फैंस के रिएक्शन सामने आ रहे हैं. आमिर खान की फिल्म लोगों के दिलों को जीत रही है. कई लोग लाल सिंह चड्ढा को ब्लॉकबस्टर बता रहे हैं. 

लाल सिंह चड्ढा के दीवाने हो रहे लोग

आमिर खान की लाल सिंह चड्ढा फिल्म जिसने भी देखी है, वो फिल्म की तारीफ करने से खुद को रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं. अभी तक तो सेलेब्स और फैंस आमिर की फिल्म को शानदार ही बता रहे हैं. फिल्म की कहानी और किरदार लोगों को पसंद आ रहे हैं. फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले आमिर काफी नर्वस थे. उन्हें टेंशन में नींद भी नहीं आ रही थी. लेकिन अब लगता है फिल्म को मिल रहे पॉजिटिव रिएक्शन के बाद आमिर खान सुकून से सो सकेंगे. 

लेकिन अभी ये कहना मुश्किल है कि बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आमिर खान की फिल्म अक्षय कुमार की रक्षा बंधन को टक्कर दे पाएगी या नहीं. खैर, ये तो आने वाले समय में पता ही चल ही जाएगा. अभी ये जान लेते हैं कि आमिर खान की फिल्म के बारे में लोगों का क्या कहना है. 

सुष्मिता ने लाल सिंह चड्ढा को बताया शानदार

आमिर खान की फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा की बीते दिन स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई. सुष्मिता सेन भी फिल्म देखने पहुंचीं. अब सुष्मिता ने फिल्म पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है. सुष्मिता ने ट्वीट करके आमिर खान की फिल्म की तारीफ की है. एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा-  ब्यूटीफुल फरफॉर्मेंसेस को देखना एक ट्रीट होगी. पूरी टीम को बधाई. #LaalSinghChaddha  देखकर बहुत मजा आया. 

नावेद जाफरी बोले फैंटास्टिक

नावेद जाफरी ने भी आमिर खान की फिल्म की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने ट्वीट करके अपना रिएक्शन दिया है. नावेद जाफरी ने लिखा- #LaalSinghChaddha ह्यूमैनिटी का पॉजिटिव मैसेज देती है. ये फ्रेश एयर की तरह है. क्या फैंटास्टिक फिल्म है. मैं हंसा, रोया. आमिर खान की अब तक की बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस है. लाल के किरदार में वो छा गए हैं. बहुत बधाई और पूरी टीम को ऑल द बेस्ट.

