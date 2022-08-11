Laal Singh Chaddha Reactions: कभी हंसाएगी-कभी रुलाएगी, आमिर खान की लाल सिंह चड्ढा जीत रही दिल, लोगों ने बताया आमिर की लाल सिंह चड्ढा जीत रही दिल, लोगों ने बताया Blockbuster

इंतजार खत्म हो गया है. विवादों के बीच आमिर खान और करीना कपूर खान की मचअवेटेड फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म को लेकर सेलेब्स और फैंस के रिएक्शन सामने आ रहे हैं. आमिर खान की फिल्म लोगों के दिलों को जीत रही है. कई लोग लाल सिंह चड्ढा को ब्लॉकबस्टर बता रहे हैं.

लाल सिंह चड्ढा के दीवाने हो रहे लोग

आमिर खान की लाल सिंह चड्ढा फिल्म जिसने भी देखी है, वो फिल्म की तारीफ करने से खुद को रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं. अभी तक तो सेलेब्स और फैंस आमिर की फिल्म को शानदार ही बता रहे हैं. फिल्म की कहानी और किरदार लोगों को पसंद आ रहे हैं. फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले आमिर काफी नर्वस थे. उन्हें टेंशन में नींद भी नहीं आ रही थी. लेकिन अब लगता है फिल्म को मिल रहे पॉजिटिव रिएक्शन के बाद आमिर खान सुकून से सो सकेंगे.

लेकिन अभी ये कहना मुश्किल है कि बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आमिर खान की फिल्म अक्षय कुमार की रक्षा बंधन को टक्कर दे पाएगी या नहीं. खैर, ये तो आने वाले समय में पता ही चल ही जाएगा. अभी ये जान लेते हैं कि आमिर खान की फिल्म के बारे में लोगों का क्या कहना है.

सुष्मिता ने लाल सिंह चड्ढा को बताया शानदार

आमिर खान की फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा की बीते दिन स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई. सुष्मिता सेन भी फिल्म देखने पहुंचीं. अब सुष्मिता ने फिल्म पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है. सुष्मिता ने ट्वीट करके आमिर खान की फिल्म की तारीफ की है. एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा- ब्यूटीफुल फरफॉर्मेंसेस को देखना एक ट्रीट होगी. पूरी टीम को बधाई. #LaalSinghChaddha देखकर बहुत मजा आया.

What a treat of beautiful performances!! 🤗👏❤️ Congratulations to the entire team #LaalSinghChaddha loved watching the film!! 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/NTZiM05EkZ — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) August 10, 2022

नावेद जाफरी बोले फैंटास्टिक

नावेद जाफरी ने भी आमिर खान की फिल्म की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने ट्वीट करके अपना रिएक्शन दिया है. नावेद जाफरी ने लिखा- #LaalSinghChaddha ह्यूमैनिटी का पॉजिटिव मैसेज देती है. ये फ्रेश एयर की तरह है. क्या फैंटास्टिक फिल्म है. मैं हंसा, रोया. आमिर खान की अब तक की बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस है. लाल के किरदार में वो छा गए हैं. बहुत बधाई और पूरी टीम को ऑल द बेस्ट.

#LaalSinghChaddha is a positive message of humanity & a breath of fresh air.what a fantastic film.I laughed & cried. #AmirKhan s best performance till date he killed it as laal.superbly adapted to India from #ForrestGump , Congratulations & all the best to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/ddiJJP5Ips — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) August 10, 2022

यहां देखें कौन क्या कह रहा है?

"Laal Singh Chaddha" might still be as fitfully mawkish as "Gump" in its tendency toward brazen sentimentality, but is a film more deliberately rooted in philosophies of gentleness. It is the superior version.



Read More: https://t.co/uJZ9j1U42F https://t.co/A9vAs9yeLW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 9, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddha is the best movie experience I have had in a very long time. I laughed, I cried & I was left in awe. Movie of the week, movie of the month, movie of the YEAR. Aamir Sir, take a bow! #AamirKhan — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) August 10, 2022

Review #LaalSinghChaddha : BLOCKBUSTER!!!



I have no words to express the beauty of this heart touching film. One of the very best films of Aamir after 3 Idiots. The screenplay is significantly enhanced as per taste of Indian audience and it will be loved



Rating: 4.5(Must Watch) August 10, 2022