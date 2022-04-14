KGF 2 Public Review: शेर है शमशेर है सुल्तान है.... जनता ने Yash की फिल्म को दिए इतने स्टार्स

आखिरकार KGF 2 का इंतजार खत्म हो गया है. फिल्म रिलीज हो गई है और अब सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के रिएक्शन आने शुरू हो गए हैं. साउथ के इस पैन इंडिया मूवी KGF 2 ने रिलीज से पहले एडवांस बुकिंग के जरिए जो रिकॉर्ड कायम किया था वो लगता है जस्टिफाइड साबित हुई है. जनता फिल्म की तारीफों के पुल बांध रही है. आइए देखें पब्लिक ने यश और संजय दत्त की इस एक्शन ड्रामा को कितने स्टार दिए हैं.
डायरेक्टर प्रशांत नील के निर्देशन में बनी KGF 2 पावर पैक्ड एक्शन मूवी है. फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ऊंची कीमतों पर फिल्म के टिकट्स की एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू हो गई थी. अब रिलीज के बाद लोगों ने इसे देखा, सराहा और सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपना रिव्यू दे रहे हैं. किसी ने KGF 2 को फायर बताया है तो किसी ने यश और संजय दत्त को कॉम्प्लीमेंट दिया है.
ऑडियंस का फीडबैक
एक यूजर ने 4.5 स्टार देते हुए लिखा- 'यश की एंट्री फायर, हाई ऑक्टेन एक्शन! जेट स्पीड नरेशन! संजय दत्त की एंट्री फायर, क्लामैक्स, सब कुछ बस #RockyBhai! #KGF2 4.5 #PrashantNeel इसे स्पिल्ट कर KGF 3 बना सकते थे, KGF2 में बहुत सारी बातें हैं जिसे जल्दी में दिखाया गया है! ओवरऑल एलीवेटेड मास एक्शन मूवी.' एक और यूजर लिखते हैं- 'आपकी उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरता है, रोंगेटे खड़े हो जाएंगे. BGM मेकिंग, प्यारे बॉक्स ऑफिस आप खतरे में हैं. KGF 3 का इंतजार कर रहे हैं अब.'
#yash entry🔥🔥High octane action!!Jet speed narration! #SanjayDutt entry🔥🔥Climax🔥🔥All about #RockyBhai ! #KGF2🌟🌟🌟🌟/5 #PrashanthNeel could have made #KGF3 splitting #KGF2 so much to convey in #KGF2 which results in speedy narration! Overall elevated mass action movie! pic.twitter.com/vlvLJfSVyp— Purushotham (@PurushoTham_PT) April 14, 2022
Sher hai Shamsher hai...Sultan hai🔥— TRENDS ROCKY™ (@TrendsRocky) April 14, 2022
With the release of #KGF2, its clear that the story will continue to its chapter 3. Yes, #KGFChapter3 is happening. #KGFChapter2 #RockingStarYash #SanjayDutt #PrashanthNeel #KGF3 pic.twitter.com/R7Vfl6FbqR
#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 is a potential 1000 CR WW grosser in the coming weeks 🤞— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 14, 2022
The makers just can't miss making the hinted #KGF3 😎 The demand for the third part will be CRAZY-HIGH!
#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 - Second half is 🔥🔥. International making with Indian sensibilities. @TheNameIsYash is also all set to go International with #KGF3! Superb stuff from @prashanth_neel , box office records to be rewritten 👍👍💪— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 14, 2022
कुछ लोगों ने फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन के अनुमान अभी से लगा लिए हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा- 'KGFChapter2 #KGF2 में आने वाले हफ्तों में 1000 करोड़ वर्ल्डवाइड क्रॉस करने की क्षमता है. मेकर्स ने KGF 3 का हिंट दे दिया है. तीसरे पार्ट की डिमांड बहुत हाई होने वाली है.' एक अन्य ने लिखा- 'मैं ये निश्चित तौर पर कह सकता हूं कि रॉकी भाई में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 1000 करोड़ क्रॉस करने की पोटेन्शियल है. क्या जबरदस्त मूवी है. #YashBoss.'
#KGF3 This Not A End Just A Beginning 🔥💯#KGF2 #KGF3 Loading 🔥@TheNameIsYash Nailed It Each And Every Scene— Shubham Lochib (@Farzism) April 14, 2022
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 👌😍 Worth It For Money pic.twitter.com/kVTFZ26694
#KGFChapter2 exceeds all the expectations 🔥🔥🔥@TheNameIsYash as #RockyBhai 🥵@prashanth_neel 🤯
@RaviBasrur BGM💥
Waiting for #KGF3 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/yYKBeHcrOx— ᴀ ғ ʀ ɪ ᴅ ɪ 𝐒𝐅𝐂 (@AfridiHastin) April 14, 2022
#KGF2— Hari prasad🍀 (@Heyitzhari) April 14, 2022
I can surely say that rocky bhai has potential to cross 1000 cr in Box Office
What a movie my god damn 🔥🔥
🤯 #YashBOSS @TheNameIsYash performer of the decade@prashanth_neel he is gonna reach greater heights after this movie#KGF3 Is on🔥🔥🔥
#KGFChapter2 Giving up to the expectation - Goosebumps moments - Bgm - Making. Dear box office you are in Danger ⚡. Waiting for #Kgf3 Congrats to @hombalefilms @prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash for the huge success #KGF2 #Kerala @PrithvirajProd @magicframes2011 pic.twitter.com/8pvcWirKVF— gokul.v.r (@Gokul_v_r) April 14, 2022
One of the bestest of best #KGF2— :) (@BelieveInstinct) April 13, 2022
Verithanam second half.🔥
Many suspense elements.
That One scene from the start of the second half is literally out of my mind and shouting 🔥🔥
Talk of the town tomorrow #KGFChapter2
Madly waiting for #KGF3 🔥🔥🔥🔥
तीसरे पार्ट का इंतजार
KGF 2 के लिए इसी तरह के पॉजिटिव कमेंट्स की बाढ़ सी आ गई है. लोगों ने इसे दिल से नहीं बल्कि तहे दिल से सराहा है. फिल्म के एक्टर यश की भी खूब तारीफें हो रही है. फिल्म के पहले पार्ट को भी ऐसा ही रिएक्शन मिला था और अब इसके तीसरे पार्ट का लोग इंतजार करने लगे हैं.