KGF 2 Public Review: शेर है शमशेर है सुल्तान है.... जनता ने Yash की फिल्म को दिए इतने स्टार्स

आख‍िरकार KGF 2 का इंतजार खत्म हो गया है. फिल्म रिलीज हो गई है और अब सोशल मीड‍िया पर लोगों के रिएक्शन आने शुरू हो गए हैं. साउथ के इस पैन इंड‍िया मूवी KGF 2 ने रिलीज से पहले एडवांस बुक‍िंग के जर‍िए जो रिकॉर्ड कायम किया था वो लगता है जस्ट‍िफाइड साब‍ित हुई है. जनता फिल्म की तारीफों के पुल बांध रही है. आइए देखें पब्ल‍िक ने यश और संजय दत्त की इस एक्शन ड्रामा को कितने स्टार दिए हैं.

डायरेक्टर प्रशांत नील के निर्देशन में बनी KGF 2 पावर पैक्ड एक्शन मूवी है. फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ऊंची कीमतों पर फिल्म के ट‍िकट्स की एडवांस बुक‍िंग शुरू हो गई थी. अब रिलीज के बाद लोगों ने इसे देखा, सराहा और सोशल मीड‍िया प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपना रिव्यू दे रहे हैं. किसी ने KGF 2 को फायर बताया है तो किसी ने यश और संजय दत्त को कॉम्प्लीमेंट दिया है.

ऑड‍ियंस का फीडबैक

एक यूजर ने 4.5 स्टार देते हुए लिखा- 'यश की एंट्री फायर, हाई ऑक्टेन एक्शन! जेट स्पीड नरेशन! संजय दत्त की एंट्री फायर, क्लामैक्स, सब कुछ बस #RockyBhai! #KGF2 4.5 #PrashantNeel इसे स्प‍िल्ट कर KGF 3 बना सकते थे, KGF2 में बहुत सारी बातें हैं जिसे जल्दी में दिखाया गया है! ओवरऑल एलीवेटेड मास एक्शन मूवी.' एक और यूजर लिखते हैं- 'आपकी उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरता है, रोंगेटे खड़े हो जाएंगे. BGM मेक‍िंग, प्यारे बॉक्स ऑफ‍िस आप खतरे में हैं. KGF 3 का इंतजार कर रहे हैं अब.'

#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 is a potential 1000 CR WW grosser in the coming weeks 🤞



The makers just can't miss making the hinted #KGF3 😎 The demand for the third part will be CRAZY-HIGH! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 14, 2022

#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 - Second half is 🔥🔥. International making with Indian sensibilities. @TheNameIsYash is also all set to go International with #KGF3! Superb stuff from @prashanth_neel , box office records to be rewritten 👍👍💪 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 14, 2022

कुछ लोगों ने फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफ‍िस कलेक्शन के अनुमान अभी से लगा लिए हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा- 'KGFChapter2 #KGF2 में आने वाले हफ्तों में 1000 करोड़ वर्ल्डवाइड क्रॉस करने की क्षमता है. मेकर्स ने KGF 3 का हिंट दे दिया है. तीसरे पार्ट की डिमांड बहुत हाई होने वाली है.' एक अन्य ने लिखा- 'मैं ये न‍िश्च‍ित तौर पर कह सकता हूं क‍ि रॉकी भाई में बॉक्स ऑफ‍िस पर 1000 करोड़ क्रॉस करने की पोटेन्श‍ियल है. क्या जबरदस्त मूवी है. #YashBoss.'

#KGF3 This Not A End Just A Beginning 🔥💯#KGF2 #KGF3 Loading 🔥@TheNameIsYash Nailed It Each And Every Scene



⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 👌😍 Worth It For Money pic.twitter.com/kVTFZ26694 — Shubham Lochib (@Farzism) April 14, 2022

#KGF2

I can surely say that rocky bhai has potential to cross 1000 cr in Box Office

What a movie my god damn 🔥🔥

🤯 #YashBOSS @TheNameIsYash performer of the decade@prashanth_neel he is gonna reach greater heights after this movie#KGF3 Is on🔥🔥🔥 — Hari prasad🍀 (@Heyitzhari) April 14, 2022

One of the bestest of best #KGF2

Verithanam second half.🔥

Many suspense elements.



That One scene from the start of the second half is literally out of my mind and shouting 🔥🔥



Talk of the town tomorrow #KGFChapter2



Madly waiting for #KGF3 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — :) (@BelieveInstinct) April 13, 2022

तीसरे पार्ट का इंतजार

KGF 2 के लिए इसी तरह के पॉज‍िट‍िव कमेंट्स की बाढ़ सी आ गई है. लोगों ने इसे दिल से नहीं बल्क‍ि तहे दिल से सराहा है. फिल्म के एक्टर यश की भी खूब तारीफें हो रही है. फिल्म के पहले पार्ट को भी ऐसा ही रिएक्शन मिला था और अब इसके तीसरे पार्ट का लोग इंतजार करने लगे हैं.