Samrat Prithviraj Review: पृथ्वीराज के रोल में छाए अक्षय कुमार, फैंस ने फिल्म को बताया ब्लॉकबस्टर

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार के फैंस को इस शुक्रवार बड़ा गिफ्ट मिला है. एक्टर की मचअवेटेड फिल्म सम्राट पृथ्वीराज जो सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. ये मानुषी छिल्लर की डेब्यू फिल्म है. मूवी को पब्लिक का शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. लोगों ने इसे मास्टरपीस बताया है. सबसे खास बात है कि फिल्म के शोज हाउसफुल जा रहे हैं. जानते हैं सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को लोगों का कैसा रिएक्शन मिला है.

फैंस को पसंद आए 'पृथ्वीराज'

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की पहली ऐतिहासिक फिल्म है. पृथ्वीराज के रोल में अक्षय की एक्टिंग को लोग पंसद कर रहे हैं. खासतौर पर क्लाइमैक्स सीन में जिस तरह से अक्षय ने एक्ट किया है उसने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है. फिल्म के विजुअल इफेक्ट्स और बैटल सीन्स शानदार बन पड़े हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस इनकी जबरदस्त तारीफ कर रहे हैं. सोनू सूद, मानुषी छिल्लर और संजय दत्त ने फिल्म में अच्छी एक्टिंग की है. कुल मुलाकर फैंस ने इस फिल्म को पैसा वसूल बताया है. एक यूजर ने तो मूवी को 4 स्टार दे डाले हैं.

The best part of #SamratPrithviraj is the glorious story #SamratPrithvirajChauhan

Excellent Performance and amazing storytelling. #AkshayKumar is looking superb specially in second half. Vfx is decent.#DrChandraprakashDwivedi is real hero of this film

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/XXkhZeVJrg — Divyaman Yati (@YatiDivyaman) June 3, 2022

I had watched Jodha Akbar, Bajirao Mastani, Bahubali series, tanhaji, Even Ashoka too

but #SamratPrithviraj is totally different from them

what a movie

we can't say it movie

it's our history

Akshay Kumar lived the character 🔥🔥🔥

He made me know who was Samrat Prithivi 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8XZKD4VBvi — Heart Broker (@heartbroker288) June 3, 2022

Tears in the eyes & admiration in the heart at stories of our historical heroes always. Salut. A great Indian story arrives, telling us our great history. Best of luck @akshaykumar @duttsanjay @SonuSood @ManushiChhillar for #SamratPrithviraj #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf pic.twitter.com/hFnaJsnwpd — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 2, 2022

Interval tak to #SamratPrithviraj Jabardast hai.. Specially Love story wala part.. 🔥 — Divyaman Yati (@YatiDivyaman) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj is a mammoth visual spectacle on the big screen. What a film. There is no better director in this country than DR Saab



It’s a BLOCK for sure 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Detailed review later in the evening — Chennai Akkians (@CHENNAIAKKIANS) June 3, 2022

One word for #SamratPrithviraj Historical BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#AkshayKumar nailed his performance Climax scene is Terrific & Death scene of #SamratPrithviraji will make you cry, Battle Scene are Good with Superb Visual effects@AyaanVlogg@yrf @akshaykumar @ManushiChhillar — Durjoy Palit (@DurjoyPalit2) June 3, 2022

Evidently #SamratPrithviraj appears as "the last Hindu emperor" of India 🚩 who made a valiant attempt to stop the Islamic invaders who would go on to rule over much of the country until they arrival of the Europeans. #SamratPrithvirajDay pic.twitter.com/DUudMbUVj6 — .....ᴬᵈⁱᵖᵘʳᵘˢʰ🏹 (@Naren25Nk) June 3, 2022

HOUSEFULL🦁😎

Log aa rahe hai dekhne😍❤️🥺

housefull🔥🔥🙏😭💯❤️😍

chalo milta hu movie puri hone ke baad🦁

Har har mahadev#SamratPrithviraj #SamratPrithvirajDay #AkshayKumar #AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/VjuvYXfrIr — Lalit Raj Purohit (AkshayKumar❤️) (@THISISTHELRP) June 3, 2022

Finished #SamratPrithviraj

No word can describe this historical blockbuster ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#AkshayKumar as always did excellent work...#SonuSood #SanjayDutt and #ManushiChhillar all are really good.



False hatred against the movie.



A MUST WATCH. ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉👑👑 https://t.co/RfbWlCXTn3 — 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐈 🕊️ዪ° (@AdrRishi) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj is a mammoth visual spectacle on the big screen. What a film. There is no better director in this country than DR Saab



It’s a BLOCK for sure 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Detailed review later in the evening June 3, 2022

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को मिलेगी कितनी ओपनिंग?

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज में पहली बार मानुषी छिल्लर और अक्षय कुमार की जोड़ी बनी है. फिल्म को चंद्रप्रकाश द्विवेदी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. मूवी का ट्रेलर भी लोगों को काफी पसंद आया था. सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को रिलीज से पहले यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने देखा. दोनों ही नेताओं ने फिल्म की जबरदस्त तारीफ की. अक्षय कुमार की एक्टिंग को भी सराहा. अब फैंस का भी फिल्म को जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है.

Major Review: अदिवि शेष-प्रकाश राज का कमाल, एक्शन और इमोशन्स से भरी फिल्म देख नहीं रोक पाएंगे आंसू

इसे देखकर तो यही लगता है सम्राट पृथ्वीराज बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाने वाली है. सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के पहले दिन 15 करोड़ कमाने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है. अक्षय की पिछली रिलीज बच्चन पांडे बुरी तरह पिटी थी. इसलिए एक्टर के लिए ये फिल्म का हिट होना बेहद जरूरी भी है. अब शनिवार की रिपोर्ट बताएगी ये फिल्म कैसा बिजनेस करती है.