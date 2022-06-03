scorecardresearch
 

Samrat Prithviraj Review: पृथ्वीराज के रोल में छाए अक्षय कुमार, फैंस ने फिल्म को बताया ब्लॉकबस्टर

मूवी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को पब्लिक का शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. लोगों ने इसे मास्टरपीस बताया है. सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के शोज हाउसफुल जा रहे हैं. अक्षय कुमार की एक्टिंग को लोग पंसद कर रहे हैं. फिल्म को जिस तरह का रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है उसे देख लगता है मूवी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाएगी.

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज का पोस्टर सम्राट पृथ्वीराज का पोस्टर
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के हाउसफुल शोज
  • अक्षय की एक्टिंग के दीवाने हुए फैंस
  • मानुषी की हो रही तारीफ

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार के फैंस को इस शुक्रवार बड़ा गिफ्ट मिला है. एक्टर की मचअवेटेड फिल्म सम्राट पृथ्वीराज जो सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. ये मानुषी छिल्लर की डेब्यू फिल्म है. मूवी को पब्लिक का शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. लोगों ने इसे मास्टरपीस बताया है. सबसे खास बात है कि फिल्म के शोज हाउसफुल जा रहे हैं. जानते हैं सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को लोगों का कैसा रिएक्शन मिला है.

फैंस को पसंद आए 'पृथ्वीराज'

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की पहली ऐतिहासिक फिल्म है. पृथ्वीराज के रोल में अक्षय की एक्टिंग को लोग पंसद कर रहे हैं. खासतौर पर क्लाइमैक्स सीन में जिस तरह से अक्षय ने एक्ट किया है उसने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है. फिल्म के विजुअल इफेक्ट्स और बैटल सीन्स शानदार बन पड़े हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस इनकी जबरदस्त तारीफ कर रहे हैं. सोनू सूद, मानुषी छिल्लर और संजय दत्त ने फिल्म में अच्छी एक्टिंग की है. कुल मुलाकर फैंस ने इस फिल्म को पैसा वसूल बताया है. एक यूजर ने तो मूवी को 4 स्टार दे डाले हैं.

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को मिलेगी कितनी ओपनिंग?

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज में पहली बार मानुषी छिल्लर और अक्षय कुमार की जोड़ी बनी है. फिल्म को चंद्रप्रकाश द्विवेदी ने डायरेक्ट किया है. मूवी का ट्रेलर भी लोगों को काफी पसंद आया था. सम्राट पृथ्वीराज को रिलीज से पहले यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने देखा. दोनों ही नेताओं ने फिल्म की जबरदस्त तारीफ की. अक्षय कुमार की एक्टिंग को भी सराहा. अब फैंस का भी फिल्म को जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है.

इसे देखकर तो यही लगता है सम्राट पृथ्वीराज बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाने वाली है. सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के पहले दिन 15 करोड़ कमाने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है. अक्षय की पिछली रिलीज बच्चन पांडे बुरी तरह पिटी थी. इसलिए एक्टर के लिए ये फिल्म का हिट होना बेहद जरूरी भी है. अब शनिवार की रिपोर्ट बताएगी ये फिल्म कैसा बिजनेस करती है.

 

