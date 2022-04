आपके पास तो नहीं आया डाकघर से ये मैसेज, जानें क्या करना है इसका...

A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @IndiaPostOffice is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details#PIBFactCheck



▶️It's a scam & is not related with India Post



