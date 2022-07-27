Amazon Quiz हुआ लाइव, 10 हजार रुपये जीतने का बंपर चांस, बस करना होगा ये काम

Amazon के जरिए आप आज इनाम जीत सकते हैं. Amazon आपको आज यानी 27 जुलाई 2022 को 10 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. इस इनाम को जीतने के लिए आपको Amazon Quiz में हिस्सा लेना होगा. अगर आप क्विज जीतते हैं तो इनाम आपके Amazon Pay Balance में दिया जाएगा.

आपको बता दें कि Amazon पर डेली Quiz होता है जिसके जरिए इनाम जीता जा सकता है. Amazon Daily Quiz में इनाम की राशि हर दिन अलग-अलग होती है. इसमें विनर का फैसला लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए किया जाता है. आज के विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी.

Amazon क्विज को खेलने के आपको इसके मोबाइल ऐप को डाउनलोड करना होगा. इसे गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है. इस ऐप को डाउनलोड करने बाद इसमें आप लॉगिन कर लें. लॉगिन हो जाने के बाद आप क्विज को खेल सकते हैं.

क्विज खेलने के लिए आपको इसके फन सेक्शन में जाना होगा. फन सेक्शन में जाने के बाद आपको डेली क्विज सेक्शन में जाना होगा. यहां पर आपको पांच सवालों के सही जवाब देने होंगे. इन सवालों के सही जवाब देने के बाद आप इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो जाते हैं.

1. Who was the Man of the Match in the 5th Test between India and England at Edgbaston?

जवाब– Jony Bairstow

2. The recently released movie ‘Major’, stars which actor in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan?

जवाब– Adivi Sesh

3. Which of these famous businessmen did Gautam Adani recently overtake to become the 4th richest person in the world?

जवाब– Bill Gates

4. The oldest restaurant belonging to this chain, still in existence was opened in which state in the USA?

जवाब– California

5. The largest moon of this planet is called what?

जवाब– Titan