जल्दी करें! Amazon Quiz हुआ लाइव, 25 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, जानें तरीका

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज यानी 19 July 2022 को 25 हजार रुपये जीत सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने हैं. Amazon डेली यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है.

ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. यानी आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं. हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है.

Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

1. Which Indian cooperative has been ranked 'number one Cooperative' among the top 300 cooperatives in the world?

जवाब- IFFCO

2. Which country recently ordered 80 Rafale fighter jets from France, the largest order ever for the warplane?

जवाब- UAE

3. Beyond EPICA project started with the aim of drilling for and recovering what from up to 1.5 Million years ago in Antarctica?

जवाब- Ice

4. Who among these is one of the co-founders of this app?

जवाब- Kevin Systrom

5. Kano Jigoro Shihan was the founder of which Japanese martial art, that was the first martial art to become an official sport here?

जवाब- Judo