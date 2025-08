मैच के बीच रोहित शर्मा ने दिया था ये खास मैसेज, शतक जड़ने के बाद यशस्वी जायसवाल ने किया खुलासा

𝙔𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙫𝙞 𝙅𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙬𝙖𝙡 🫶



Hundred in the first innings of the series 👌



Hundred (and going strong) in the last innings of the series 💪



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWMCJ6#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/hJswO7a4Kt