MI vs LSG: ऋषभ पंत पर BCCI ने लगाया 24 लाख का जुर्माना, टीम पर भी लगाया फाइन, जानें पूरा मामला

Rebuilding the #LSG chase 🤝



Will Mitchell Marsh & Nicholas Pooran take their side to an important win? 🤔



LSG are 60/1 at the end of powerplay.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/R9Pol9Id6m #TATAIPL | #MIvLSG | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/VwP9aJifXu