CWG: सुशीला देवी ने जूडो में सिल्वर मेडल किया अपने नाम, 5 मिनट भी नहीं चला फाइनल

SHUSHILA BAGS SILVER 🤩🤩



Shushila Devi 🥋 (2014 #CWG Silver medalist) clinches her 2nd #CommonwealthGames medal after putting up a good technical fight against Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa 💪💪



Well done champ, we are proud of you!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/gCp2HwUWEt