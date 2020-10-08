scorecardresearch
 

मनीष मल्होत्रा का लेटेस्ट ब्राइडल कलेक्शन 'रूहानियत' लॉन्च, देखें खूबसूरत लहंगे

फैशन डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा ने अपना लेटेस्ट केलक्शन रूहानियत लॉन्च किया है. इस कलेक्शन को डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर लॉन्च किया गया है.

स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • मनीष मल्होत्रा का लेटेस्ट ब्राइडल कलेक्शन
  • ब्राइडल कलेक्शन रूहानियत
  • रूहानियत फैशन शो

फैशन डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा ने अपना लेटेस्ट केलक्शन रूहानियत लॉन्च किया है. इस कलेक्शन को डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर लॉन्च किया गया है. हेरिटेज वेडिंग को ध्यान में रखते हुए रूहानियत फैशन शो का आयोजन किया गया था. 

 

अभिनेत्री जाह्नवी कपूर भी रूहानियत के लिए ब्राइडल लुक में नजर आईं. जाह्नवी के हरे और गोल्डन लहंगे में जरदोजी की कढ़ाई की गई थी.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

मनीष मल्होत्रा के इस कलेक्शन में खास बात लहंगे पर किया गया हैंडवर्क था.

 

रूहानियत के जरिए मनीष मल्होत्रा ने अवध और पंजाब के कारीगरों को एक खूबसूरत श्रद्धांजलि दी है. 

