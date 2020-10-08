मनीष मल्होत्रा का लेटेस्ट ब्राइडल कलेक्शन 'रूहानियत' लॉन्च, देखें खूबसूरत लहंगे

फैशन डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा ने अपना लेटेस्ट केलक्शन रूहानियत लॉन्च किया है. इस कलेक्शन को डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर लॉन्च किया गया है. हेरिटेज वेडिंग को ध्यान में रखते हुए रूहानियत फैशन शो का आयोजन किया गया था.
अभिनेत्री जाह्नवी कपूर भी रूहानियत के लिए ब्राइडल लुक में नजर आईं. जाह्नवी के हरे और गोल्डन लहंगे में जरदोजी की कढ़ाई की गई थी.
मनीष मल्होत्रा के इस कलेक्शन में खास बात लहंगे पर किया गया हैंडवर्क था.
The #Ruhaniyaat Bride...a reflection of heritage and tradition and she is here to leave her mark for many years to come... @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld Jewellery specially created by @manishmalhotrajewellery #manishmalhotrajewellerybyraniwala1881 #weddingcollection shot at @theleelapalacenewdelhi #ruhaaniyat #ruhaaniyatcollection #theruhaaniyatbride #festivecollection available at #manishmalhotraflagshipstoredelhi #newdelhi @manishmalhotraworld
रूहानियत के जरिए मनीष मल्होत्रा ने अवध और पंजाब के कारीगरों को एक खूबसूरत श्रद्धांजलि दी है.
Ruhaniyaat. A celebration calling life .. Beautiful tribute to the artisans and craftsman and to the tradition of Awadh and Punjab . The Wedding and Festive collection launches at the #manishmalhotraflagshipstoredelhi this evening onwards and it’s celebral journey begins today on my brand page @manishmalhotraworld .