मनीष मल्होत्रा का लेटेस्ट ब्राइडल कलेक्शन 'रूहानियत' लॉन्च, देखें खूबसूरत लहंगे

The #Ruhaniyaat Bride...a reflection of heritage and tradition and she is here to leave her mark for many years to come... @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld Jewellery specially created by @manishmalhotrajewellery #manishmalhotrajewellerybyraniwala1881 #weddingcollection shot at @theleelapalacenewdelhi #ruhaaniyat #ruhaaniyatcollection #theruhaaniyatbride #festivecollection available at #manishmalhotraflagshipstoredelhi #newdelhi @manishmalhotraworld

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Oct 2, 2020 at 1:55am PDT