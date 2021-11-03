scorecardresearch
 

हिंदी बोल रहे शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़... प्रकाश राज की फिल्म Jai Bhim के सीन पर बवाल

विवादित सीन में एक शख्स हिंदी में बात कर रहा है तभी प्रकाश राज उसे जोर से थप्पड़ जड़ते हैं. फिर वो शख्स सवाल करता है कि क्यों उसे थप्पड़ मारा गया. जवाब देते हुए प्रकाश राज कहते हैं- तमिल में बोलो. फिल्म क्रिटिक रोहित जासवाल ने बताया कि कैसे ये सीन देखकर उनका दिल टूटा.

स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • जय भीम के सीन पर हो रहा विवाद
  • हिंदी बोल रहे शख्स को सीन में जड़ा थप्पड़
  • सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी बहस

2 नवंबर को अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर आई सूर्या की तमिल लीगल ड्रामा जय भीम विवादों में घिर गई है. टी जे Gnanavel के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म में प्रकाश राज भी अहम रोल निभा रहे हैं. फिल्म के एक सीन पर जमकर बवाल हो रहा है. जहां प्रकाश राज ने हिंदी बोल रहे शख्स को थप्पड़ जड़ा. सोशल मीडिया पर ये सीन वायरल हो गया है. कई यूजर्स ने इस सीन पर आपत्ति जताई है.

जय भीम के इस सीन पर विवाद, सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी बहस

विवादित सीन में एक शख्स हिंदी में बात कर रहा है तभी प्रकाश राज उसे जोर से थप्पड़ जड़ते हैं. फिर वो शख्स सवाल करता है कि क्यों उसे थप्पड़ मारा गया. जवाब देते हुए प्रकाश राज कहते हैं- तमिल में बोलो. फिल्म क्रिटिक रोहित जासवाल ने बताया कि कैसे ये सीन देखकर उनका दिल टूटा.

उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा- हम तमिल फिल्मों का इंतजार करते हैं. हम उन्हें सपोर्ट करते हैं. हम मेकर्स से अपील करते हैं कि फिल्म को पैन इंडिया के लिए रिलीज करें. और बदले में हमें और कुछ नहीं बस प्यार चाहिए. फिल्म देखने के बाद मेरा दिल टूट गया. एक्टर या किसी के खिलाफ कुछ नहीं लेकिन बुरा लगा. ऐसे सीन की जरूरत नहीं थी. उम्मीद है मेकर्स इसे हटा दें.

थप्पड़ सीन का बचाव करते हुए दी ये सफाई

एक तरफ जहां थप्पड़ वाले सीन की आलोचना हो रही है. वहीं कुछ लोग विवादित सीन का बचाव करते भी दिखे. लोगों ने प्रकाश राज के किरदार की सराहना की है. थप्पड़ सीन का बचाव करते हुए एक शख्स ने लिखा- ये सीन हिंदी बोलने वालों के खिलाफ नहीं है. वो किरदार हिंदी बोलकर वहां से बचकर निलकना चाहता था (ताकि प्रकाश राज उसकी बात ना समझ सके) उसकी स्ट्रैटिजी को जानते हुए प्रकाश राज ने उसे थप्पड़ जड़ा और तमिल में बात करने को कहा. तमिल फिल्ममेकर्स हिंदी भाषा के खिलाफ नहीं हैं.

यूजर्स का कहना है कि वे पहले फिल्म देखें फिर सीन पर बवाल मचाएं. उनके मुताबिक इस सीन की बस क्लिप दिखाकर इसे गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है. जबकि असलियत कुछ और है. सीन में वो शख्स हिंदी बोलकर प्रकाश राज को कंफ्यूज कर रहा था इसलिए उसे थप्पड़ जड़ा गया.

मूवी जय भीम को शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन और कमल हासन ने फिल्म और स्टारकास्ट और क्रू की जमकर तारीफ की है. सूर्या की उम्दा अदाकारी लोगों का दिल जीत रही है. रिलीज होते ही फिल्म सुर्खियां बटोर रही है.

जय भीम तमिल, तेलुगू और हिंदी में रिलीज हुई है. ये फिल्म 1993 की सच्ची घटना पर आधारित है जहां जस्टिस के चंद्रू ने इसी तरह का केस लड़ा था. Irular जनजाति के कपल राजकन्नू और सेंगानी के लिए ये केस लड़ा था. सेंगानी ने अपने पति को न्याय दिलाने के लिए वकील चंद्रू की मदद ली थी.

