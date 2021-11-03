हिंदी बोल रहे शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़... प्रकाश राज की फिल्म Jai Bhim के सीन पर बवाल

2 नवंबर को अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर आई सूर्या की तमिल लीगल ड्रामा जय भीम विवादों में घिर गई है. टी जे Gnanavel के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म में प्रकाश राज भी अहम रोल निभा रहे हैं. फिल्म के एक सीन पर जमकर बवाल हो रहा है. जहां प्रकाश राज ने हिंदी बोल रहे शख्स को थप्पड़ जड़ा. सोशल मीडिया पर ये सीन वायरल हो गया है. कई यूजर्स ने इस सीन पर आपत्ति जताई है.

जय भीम के इस सीन पर विवाद, सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी बहस

विवादित सीन में एक शख्स हिंदी में बात कर रहा है तभी प्रकाश राज उसे जोर से थप्पड़ जड़ते हैं. फिर वो शख्स सवाल करता है कि क्यों उसे थप्पड़ मारा गया. जवाब देते हुए प्रकाश राज कहते हैं- तमिल में बोलो. फिल्म क्रिटिक रोहित जासवाल ने बताया कि कैसे ये सीन देखकर उनका दिल टूटा.

उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा- हम तमिल फिल्मों का इंतजार करते हैं. हम उन्हें सपोर्ट करते हैं. हम मेकर्स से अपील करते हैं कि फिल्म को पैन इंडिया के लिए रिलीज करें. और बदले में हमें और कुछ नहीं बस प्यार चाहिए. फिल्म देखने के बाद मेरा दिल टूट गया. एक्टर या किसी के खिलाफ कुछ नहीं लेकिन बुरा लगा. ऐसे सीन की जरूरत नहीं थी. उम्मीद है मेकर्स इसे हटा दें.

I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil



Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021

We wait for Tamil films… We support them, we request the makers to release it Pan India, in return we don’t want anything but just love…. If not love then atleast not humiliation… 🙏 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021

Slaps a man for speaking Hindi ?!

What culture is this man portraying in the movie ?!

We speak 22 different languages with English & Hindi as official languages .

Are we going to slap each other over language?

Shollunge !! https://t.co/lVkn1b3NZN — Capt Harish Pillay (@captpillay) November 2, 2021

Prakash Raj with his propaganda in the movie ‘Jay Bhim’ where he slaps a person who speaks in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/1SwPVssbK7 — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 2, 2021

थप्पड़ सीन का बचाव करते हुए दी ये सफाई

एक तरफ जहां थप्पड़ वाले सीन की आलोचना हो रही है. वहीं कुछ लोग विवादित सीन का बचाव करते भी दिखे. लोगों ने प्रकाश राज के किरदार की सराहना की है. थप्पड़ सीन का बचाव करते हुए एक शख्स ने लिखा- ये सीन हिंदी बोलने वालों के खिलाफ नहीं है. वो किरदार हिंदी बोलकर वहां से बचकर निलकना चाहता था (ताकि प्रकाश राज उसकी बात ना समझ सके) उसकी स्ट्रैटिजी को जानते हुए प्रकाश राज ने उसे थप्पड़ जड़ा और तमिल में बात करने को कहा. तमिल फिल्ममेकर्स हिंदी भाषा के खिलाफ नहीं हैं.

यूजर्स का कहना है कि वे पहले फिल्म देखें फिर सीन पर बवाल मचाएं. उनके मुताबिक इस सीन की बस क्लिप दिखाकर इसे गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है. जबकि असलियत कुछ और है. सीन में वो शख्स हिंदी बोलकर प्रकाश राज को कंफ्यूज कर रहा था इसलिए उसे थप्पड़ जड़ा गया.

Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi1/2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 2, 2021

You are mistaken. If you watch the movie carefully the person who speaks hindi also speak tamil but the character Prakash Raj acted doesn't know hindi and he knew that the person is confusing him by speaking hindi so he slapped him and told him to speak in tamil. — பிரவின் குமார் D (@PravinKumarD7) November 2, 2021

See hindi version, he says, tell the truth but in tamil and telugu version he says, tell in tamil or telugu. Why don't put same in all versions. Just put "tell the truth" instead of tell in tamil like Hindi version. It's unnecessary cheap language politics. Remember zomoto issue — Shankar (@kevincsk28) November 3, 2021

🤦They were not talking.

Police was questioning that person.

The police found that person is acting in front of him ,so he slapped

He also an arrogant police officer. If he found anything wrong ,he will slap. Do remember, he said to suriya that ,he cut off fingers of a criminal. November 2, 2021

That beeda vayan knows Tamil, then why does he speak Hindi in Tamil Nadu? We don't know if prakash Raj even understands hindi. That slap was for hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu — T23 புலி 🐯 (@tracker0383) November 2, 2021

मूवी जय भीम को शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन और कमल हासन ने फिल्म और स्टारकास्ट और क्रू की जमकर तारीफ की है. सूर्या की उम्दा अदाकारी लोगों का दिल जीत रही है. रिलीज होते ही फिल्म सुर्खियां बटोर रही है.

जय भीम तमिल, तेलुगू और हिंदी में रिलीज हुई है. ये फिल्म 1993 की सच्ची घटना पर आधारित है जहां जस्टिस के चंद्रू ने इसी तरह का केस लड़ा था. Irular जनजाति के कपल राजकन्नू और सेंगानी के लिए ये केस लड़ा था. सेंगानी ने अपने पति को न्याय दिलाने के लिए वकील चंद्रू की मदद ली थी.