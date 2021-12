Pushpa Box Offixe Collection: 4 दिन में फिल्म की रिकॉर्ड कमाई, 140 करोड़ के पार

' @alluarjun's #Pushpa after blasting over ₹120 crore domestically, steals another $2.63M (₹20 crore) from International markets taking its Global opening weekend total to ₹140.7 crore.



North America: $1.62M

Gulf: $0.48M

ANZ: $0.26M

UK/Europe & rest: $0.27M#PushpaTheRise pic.twitter.com/Y2wksxe0Br