Loving #BandishBandits, such a musical escape from the harsh realities around us. A beautiful story that’s an amalgamation of old and new, stellar performances, a phenomenal soundtrack by @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan @loymendonsaofficial, brilliantly cast... take a bow, my friend @anandntiwari 😍🙏🏻❤️ sooo proud of you, what a splendid job, Loved this one!A must watch for music/performance/ good content lovers . @naseeruddin49 @atulkulkarni_official @sheeba.chadha @ritwikbhowmik @shreya__chaudhry All you actors and the whole cast were soooo amazing 🙏🙏 . . . . . #WebSeries #NewNormal #QuarantineLife #proud #friend

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Aug 12, 2020 at 4:59am PDT