सुशांत के लिए न्याय मांगने के बाद कृति सेनन का लेटेस्ट पोस्ट, फैंस हुए कंफ्यूज

THINK , BELIEVE , MANIFEST I believe in energy. The thoughts you think & the words you speak determine what you receive.. If you let out negativity and frustration, it might calm you for that moment, but you’d never eventually be at peace.. In other words, you can’t throw shit all around and wonder why your life stinks.. 🤷‍♀️ So think positive and be kind because the energy you emit will bounce back at you ultimately. Make sure you emit what you would like to receive. Some call it the law of attraction. Some call it Karma. #yourecievewhatyouputout #spreadlove #MyMantra #audiobook

