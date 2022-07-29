Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review: कहानी-एक्टिंग में पास हुई 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स', दिशा-अर्जुन ने किया इंप्रेस

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review: बॉलीवुड की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' (Ek Villain Returns) 29 जुलाई को रिलीज हो चुकी है. जॉन अब्राहम, दिशा पटानी, अर्जुन कपूर और तारा सुतारिया फिल्म के लीड स्टार हैं. मोहित सूरी (Mohit Suri) के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म को लेकर काफी बज बना हुआ था. आइये जानते हैं कि फिल्म को लेकर ट्विटर पब्लिक क्या कह रही है.

रिलीज हुई 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स'

मोहित सूरी बॉलीवुड के पॉपुलर डायरेक्टर में से एक हैं. इसलिये उनकी फिल्म 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' से फैंस को काफी उम्मीदें थीं. फिल्म का ट्रेलर फैंस को पसंद आया था. अब वहीं फिल्म को रिव्यू मिलने शुरू हो गये हैं. दिशा, अर्जुन, जॉन और तारा सुतारिया स्टारर फिल्म 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' से दर्शक काफी इंप्रेस नजर आ रहे हैं.

ट्विटर वाले फिल्म को क्या कह रहे हैं ये भी देख लीजिये-

VILLAIN RETURNS, BUT WITH POWER 🔥🔥🔥#EkVillainReturns : WHOLESOME.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️#EVR is more than its hype, #MohitSuri drags us from the past, makes us live the present, DEVELOPS a solid entertainer with superior filming & extraordinary MUSIC, #EkVillainReturnsReview pic.twitter.com/Xm6QmwLtzH — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) July 27, 2022

OneWordReview:#EkVillainReturns:⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (HIT)

is a stylish thriller that copes well with the MASS appeal, SUPERB music, THRILLING moments & GREAT visuals.@mohit11481 never fails to amaze us with his direction.

Watch it on big screen#JohnAbraham#EkVillainReturnsReview pic.twitter.com/h4fp7GJEkH — RAKSHABANDHAN ON 11th August |||ShARaD||| (@khiladi_prabhas) July 29, 2022

REVIEW: #EkVillainReturns



Good story but avg direction. Pinch of bad acting too. #ArjunKapoor IMPRESSES the most. #JohnAbraham was fine. #TaraSutaria & #DishaPatani somehow pulled off their characters. Ritesh (No Spoiler🫢). Music was good. Overall an avg MASSY thriller.



⭐️⭐️½ pic.twitter.com/AcZZDEv4PA — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturnsReview

⭐️⭐️⭐️(3/5)#EkVillainReturns is full of glamour & good music where #MohitSuri narrates a gripping plot that revolves around one sided love, serial killings & of course, the path to achieve it…with his own expertise in this very genre…the sequel does… pic.twitter.com/ylp4cO0C3b — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 28, 2022

Watched #EkVillainReturns & I think bollywood has learned after years how to make a psychological thriller, though it's not for general viewers and till climax you can't really make any judgement. Mohit Suri did superb work & all the cast & crew rocked 👏#EkVillainReturnsReview pic.twitter.com/lQVTOrTsZv — Abdullah Wahab (@Abdullahwahabk) July 28, 2022

दर्शकों ने 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' को शानदार बताते हुए 5 में से 3 रेटिंग दी है. दर्शकों को फिल्म की कहानी, डायरेक्शन और स्टार्स की एक्टिंग काफी बेहतरीन लगी. फिल्म देखने के बाद लोग दिशा पाटनी और अर्जुन कपूर की एक्टिंग की भी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. ट्विटर पर फिल्म का जबरदस्त बज बना हुआ दिख रहा है. कोई कह रह है कि विलेन रिटर्न्स विद पावर. वहीं किसी ने कहा कि फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट और मोहित सूरी ने अच्छा काम किया है.

फैंस के रिव्यू देख कर लग रहा है कि 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' फुल पैसा वसूल मूवी है. बॉलीवुड फैंस का मानना है कि 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' के साथ उन्हें कोई अच्छी फिल्म देखने को मिली है. वैसे 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' से पहले शमशेरा को भी ऐसे ही अच्छे रिव्यू मिले थे, लेकिन तारीफें मिलने के बावजूद फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कुछ खास बिजनेस नहीं कर पाई. अब देखते हैं कि इन शानदार रिव्यू के साथ 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' कितना तगड़ा कलेक्शन कर पाती है.

बाकी आप बताइये आपने फिल्म देखी या नहीं?