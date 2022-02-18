Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Reaction: अक्षय कुमार ने जीता फैंस का दिल, ट्विटर पर हो रहे 'बच्चन पांडे' के चर्चे

अक्षय कुमार की 'बच्चन पांडे' का ट्रेलर आखिरकार रिलीज हो गया है. इस ट्रेलर ने रिलीज के साथ ही फैंस का दिल जीतना शुरू कर दिया है. ट्रेलर में अक्षय कुमार एक खूंखार गैंगस्टर के रोल में नजर आ रहे हैं. अक्षय का यह भयानक अवतार और ट्रेलर में दिखने वाला खून-खराबा सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को खूब पसंद आ रहा हैं. ऐसे में ट्विटर पर ट्रेलर वायरल हो गया है.

फिल्म के ट्रेलर में अक्षय कुमार, बच्चन पांडे नाम के गैंगस्टर का रोल निभा रहे हैं. बच्चन पांडे ने अपने मजे के लिए लोगों को मारना शुरू किया था. उसके साथ उनकी पूरी टोली है, जो लोगों के साथ लफड़े करती रहती हैं. कृति सेनन, फिल्म में एक डायरेक्टर का रोल निभा रही हैं, जो बच्चन पांडे पर फिल्म बनाना चाहती है. खुद की गर्लफ्रेंड का कत्ल करने वाला बच्चन पांडे क्या कृति को यूं ही जाने देगा या फिर उसे भी अपनी जान से हाथ धोना पड़ेगा. यही ट्रेलर की कहानी है.

ट्विटर पर छाया बच्चन पांडे का ट्रेलर

ट्रेलर में कई मजेदार और भौकाल वाले पल हैं. मूवी के पोस्टर में अक्षय कुमार की टैगलाइन है- मुझे भाई नहीं गॉडफादर बोलते हैं. यही बात फैंस ने पकड़ ली है. हर तरफ अब अक्षय कुमार को गॉडफादर कहा जा रहा है. देखिए ट्विटर यूजर्स ने 'बच्चन पांडे' का ट्रेलर देख क्या कहा-

One word -EARTH SHATTERING #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer#Akshay sir is more than perfect 💪💪 — AnKiT (@AnkitXrajput) February 18, 2022

With this entry theatre gonna turn into stadium 💥💥

Bhaukaal 💥💥😍#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer pic.twitter.com/2wzoVw6n2D — T.A. ᴮᵃᶜʰᶜʰᵃⁿᴾᵃⁿᵈᵉʸ 👑🚩 (@TA_AKfanatic) February 18, 2022

Last music A fistfull of Dollor vibes....Watching trailer on repeat mode!!!! Godfather hi aagaya he to jhuk K Pranam toh karna parega na.#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer https://t.co/Hmx8mIY9xu — Aragorn (@bravo_bravooo) February 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer is out finally 🔥#BachchhanPaandey nahi fire hain tu 🔥#AkshayKumar yet again has nailed it like he always does 👏 pic.twitter.com/bmklwJMNeO — Utkarsh (@justutkthings) February 18, 2022

After watching first 20 seconds of Guruji @akshaykumar in #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer . RT if you felt the same. pic.twitter.com/VSBuQqAFgF — Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) February 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandeyTrailer is a mixture of mass action & comedy. Outstanding masss stuff overloaded#AkshayKumar in pure massy and badass look.#BachchanPandey will have a historic start & even more grand run in the theatres. Can't wait to see theatres getting turned into stadiums. pic.twitter.com/3kn4nYCo0a — Khiladi Aryan🎭 (@Khurafati_Jaat_) February 18, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: खूंखार गैंगस्टर के रोल में अक्षय कुमार, क्या कृति सेनन की बचेगी जान?

फिल्म 'बच्चन पांडे' में अरशद वारसी एक बार फिर बेस्ट फ्रेंड की भूमिका निभाते नजर आएंगे. लेकिन इस बार वह गैंगस्टर के नहीं बल्कि कृति सेनन के दोस्त बने हैं. जैकलीन फर्नांडिस फिल्म में अक्षय की गर्लफ्रेंड का रोल निभाती दिखाई देंगी. इसके अलावा पंकज त्रिपाठी, संजय मिश्रा, प्रतीक बब्बर और अभिमन्यु सिंह फिल्म में अहम रोल्स में दिखेंगे. ये फिल्म 18 मार्च को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी. इसका निर्देशन फरहाद सामजी ने किया है. साजिद नाडियाडवाला ने इसे अपने प्रोडक्शन बैनर तले प्रोड्यूस किया है.