दिल्ली में व्यापारी की हत्या कर 7 लाख लूटने वाला कुख्यात बदमाश गिफ्तार, 9 साल से था फरार

🚨 NOTORIOUS CRIMINAL ARRESTED IN DACOITY-CUM-MURDER CASE 🚨



Declared Fugitive/P.O. Finally Nabbed After Persistent Efforts



✅ One of the most wanted fugitives in a heinous dacoity-cum-murder case has been successfully apprehended.



✅ Three co-accused have already been… pic.twitter.com/OGq9Rd5mfX