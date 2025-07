संगठित अपराध के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, भाऊ और गोगी गैंग के तीन गैंगस्टर गिरफ्तार

🚨🔥 MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH by NDR | CRIME BRANCH! 🔥🚨



💀 NOTORIOUS GOGI GANG MEMBER CAUGHT!



⚖️ PROCLAIMED OFFENDER in MCOCA case — JUMPED BAIL, HID ACROSS SOUTH INDIA, PLOTTING BIG CRIMES!



🔍 Relentless PURSUIT by Insp. Rampal’s team under ACP Umesh Barthwal and overall… pic.twitter.com/OkTwSJWr8X