ड्राइवर बोला- एक्स्ट्रा पैसे दो तब चलेगी AC, UBER को लेकर महिला का ट्वीट वायरल

एक महिला ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना अनुभव शेयर किया है. उसका कहना है कि Uber Cab बुक करने के बाद जब उसने एसी (AC) चलाने को बोला तो ड्राइवर ने एक्स्ट्रा चार्ज किया.

कैब वाले ने एसी के लिए एक्स्ट्रा पैसे मांगे (सांकेतिक फोटो) कैब वाले ने एसी के लिए एक्स्ट्रा पैसे मांगे (सांकेतिक फोटो)
  • महिला ने उबर ड्राइवर पर आरोप लगाया
  • ट्वीट कर शेयर की रेट बोर्ड की तस्वीर

Uber Taxi Srvice: ट्रैवल करने के लिए ओला-उबर जैसी टैक्सी सर्विस को इस्तेमाल करने का चलन बढ़ा है. इस बीच एक महिला ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना अनुभव शेयर किया है. उसका कहना है कि Uber Cab बुक करने के बाद जब उसने एसी (AC) चलाने को बोला तो ड्राइवर ने एक्स्ट्रा चार्ज किया. जिसके बाद उसने राइड कैंसिल कर दी. अब इसपर यूजर्स ने रिएक्ट किया है. 

ट्विटर पर अदिति सिंह (@aditi2118) लिखती हैं- 'शॉकिंग, ड्राइवर ने AC चलाने से मना कर दिया, जब तक कि हमने एसी के लिए एक्स्ट्रा पेमेंट नहीं किया. क्या यह कोई नया नियम है? अखिरकार कैब में बैठने के बाद ट्रिप को कैंसिल करना पड़ा.'

ट्विटर यूजर अदिति ने एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की है, जिसमें कथित तौर पर सफर के दौरान AC ऑन करने पर क्या चार्ज लगेगा, उसके बारे में लिखा है. तस्वीर किसी कार के अंदर की मालूम हो रही है, जिसकी आगे की सीट पर 'एक्स्ट्रा चार्जेस' का पोस्टर लगा है. अदिति के इस ट्वीट पर यूजर्स के साथ Uber ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. 

उबर ने क्या रिप्लाई दिया?

ट्विटर पर यूजर की शिकायत पर उबर की ओर से रिप्लाई आया. जिसमें लिखा था- 'अदिति, परेशानी के लिए हमें खेद है. कृपया डायरेक्ट मैसेज के माध्यम से यात्रा की तारीख और समय के साथ अपने उबर अकाउंट से संबद्ध अपना रजिस्टर्ड कॉन्टैक्ट नंबर और ईमेल आईडी शेयर करें. हम मदद करेंगे.'

उबर ने कहा कि यह निश्चित रूप से वह अनुभव नहीं है जो हम चाहते हैं कि आपके पास हो. हम इसका फॉलो अप करेंगे. उबर के इस रिप्लाई पर दूसरे यूजर्स ने भी अपनी-अपनी समस्याएं बताईं. लोगों ने OLA ड्राइवर्स को लेकर भी शिकायत की. 

ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कही ये बात

इस घटना पर यूजर्स ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी. किसी ने कहा कि AC चलाने के एवज में ड्राइवर ने अपना किराया सेट किया हुआ है तो किसी ने कहा कि कैब सर्विस का फायदा ड्राइवर उठा रहे हैं.  एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- मेरे साथ भी ऐसा ही हुआ... ड्राइवर ने फ्यूल के बढ़े हुए दाम बताकर एसी चलाने से मना कर दिया. देखिए यूजर्स के कमेंट्स.. 

