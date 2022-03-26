ड्राइवर बोला- एक्स्ट्रा पैसे दो तब चलेगी AC, UBER को लेकर महिला का ट्वीट वायरल

Uber Taxi Srvice: ट्रैवल करने के लिए ओला-उबर जैसी टैक्सी सर्विस को इस्तेमाल करने का चलन बढ़ा है. इस बीच एक महिला ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना अनुभव शेयर किया है. उसका कहना है कि Uber Cab बुक करने के बाद जब उसने एसी (AC) चलाने को बोला तो ड्राइवर ने एक्स्ट्रा चार्ज किया. जिसके बाद उसने राइड कैंसिल कर दी. अब इसपर यूजर्स ने रिएक्ट किया है.

ट्विटर पर अदिति सिंह (@aditi2118) लिखती हैं- 'शॉकिंग, ड्राइवर ने AC चलाने से मना कर दिया, जब तक कि हमने एसी के लिए एक्स्ट्रा पेमेंट नहीं किया. क्या यह कोई नया नियम है? अखिरकार कैब में बैठने के बाद ट्रिप को कैंसिल करना पड़ा.'

ट्विटर यूजर अदिति ने एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की है, जिसमें कथित तौर पर सफर के दौरान AC ऑन करने पर क्या चार्ज लगेगा, उसके बारे में लिखा है. तस्वीर किसी कार के अंदर की मालूम हो रही है, जिसकी आगे की सीट पर 'एक्स्ट्रा चार्जेस' का पोस्टर लगा है. अदिति के इस ट्वीट पर यूजर्स के साथ Uber ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.

Shocking !! Driver refused to turn on AC unless we paid extra for air conditioning. Is this something new ? Had to cancel trip after getting into the cab. @Uber @Uber_Support pic.twitter.com/l1EFgnWkf9 March 25, 2022

उबर ने क्या रिप्लाई दिया?

ट्विटर पर यूजर की शिकायत पर उबर की ओर से रिप्लाई आया. जिसमें लिखा था- 'अदिति, परेशानी के लिए हमें खेद है. कृपया डायरेक्ट मैसेज के माध्यम से यात्रा की तारीख और समय के साथ अपने उबर अकाउंट से संबद्ध अपना रजिस्टर्ड कॉन्टैक्ट नंबर और ईमेल आईडी शेयर करें. हम मदद करेंगे.'

उबर ने कहा कि यह निश्चित रूप से वह अनुभव नहीं है जो हम चाहते हैं कि आपके पास हो. हम इसका फॉलो अप करेंगे. उबर के इस रिप्लाई पर दूसरे यूजर्स ने भी अपनी-अपनी समस्याएं बताईं. लोगों ने OLA ड्राइवर्स को लेकर भी शिकायत की.

Hi Aditi, sorry for the hassle. Kindly share your registered contact number and email ID associated with your Uber account along with the date and time of the trip via Direct Message. We will follow up. Appreciate your understanding. — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) March 25, 2022

ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कही ये बात

इस घटना पर यूजर्स ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी. किसी ने कहा कि AC चलाने के एवज में ड्राइवर ने अपना किराया सेट किया हुआ है तो किसी ने कहा कि कैब सर्विस का फायदा ड्राइवर उठा रहे हैं. एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- मेरे साथ भी ऐसा ही हुआ... ड्राइवर ने फ्यूल के बढ़े हुए दाम बताकर एसी चलाने से मना कर दिया. देखिए यूजर्स के कमेंट्स..

Happened with me too...the driver refused to start the AC stating increased fuel prices — radha (@radha_rg) March 26, 2022

Tumse na ho payega@uber. — suraj kumar (@suraj1386) March 26, 2022

Uber and Ola drivers give the Covid excuse to not switch on the AC



But now some have started asking for extra Money for the same.



Last week Uber cab driver told me that He can switch on the AC if I pay him extra ₹ 150..



This is India. Everyone is corrupt here.. — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) March 26, 2022

the cabs are looting the drivers with heavy margins and paltry return for drivers, drivers told that they are charging 25 percent in some cases like airport drive..the drivers ask to cancel the trip,ready to accept the booking amount minus cancellation charge March 26, 2022

Uber/Ola toh paisa leta hai AC rides ke liye. Fare check karein kabhi dhyan se. Kaunsa “free” AC de raha hai driver? Ye alag baat hai ki driver ko commission boht kam milta hai aur woh bhi boht der se. Driver aur Customer, ola / uber dono taraf lootmaar chalata hai. — Nims (@Nimmstweets) March 26, 2022

@Olacabs same is with OLA cabs also in Kolkata.. Driver simply says that they won't on AC, do whatever you want..I raised complaint on App support nothing happens...🤔🤔 — Viresh (@viresh_goel) March 26, 2022