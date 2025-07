iQOO Z10R की आज पहली सेल, मिल रहा 2 हजार का डिस्काउंट, ये है नई कीमत

Speed that sets the segment on fire! 🔥



The all new #iQOOZ10R is the Fastest iQOO Smartphone under ₹20K*, designed to dominate every scroll, swipe, and speed test.



🛒 Starting at just ₹17,499** — the sale goes live at 12 PM on @amazonIN & https://t.co/MuJ1l94Cqu.



*iQOO Z10R… pic.twitter.com/HY098zGpFL