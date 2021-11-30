Google का ऐलान, भारत में इस साल ये है बेस्ट गेम, जानें कौन रहा नंबर 1 ऐप, देखें विनर की पूरी लिस्ट

Google Play ने भारत में साल 2021 के बेस्ट ऐप और गेम को अनाउंस कर दिया है. गूगल प्ले के अनुसार BitClass इस साल का बेस्ट ऐप है. Battlegrounds Mobile India या BGMI को बेस्ट गेम बताया गया है.

टेक जायंट गूगल हर साल इस लिस्ट को जारी करता है. इसमें वो अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के बेस्ट ऐप और गेम को अनाउंस करता है. इस साल इसने BitClass को बेस्ट ऐप बताया है. ये ऐप इंटरैक्टिव cohort-बेस्ड लर्निंग एनेबल करता है. ये यूजर्स को स्मार्टफोन या लैपटॉप पर लाइव क्लास भी लेने की परमिशन देता है.

Battlegrounds Mobile India को Krafton ने डेवलप किया है. इसे भारत में पबजी मोबाइल बैन होने के बाद अल्टरनेटिव तौर पर उतारा गया. इसमें पबजी मोबाइल के ही सभी फीचर्स कुछ बदलाव के साथ दिए गए हैं.

गूगल ने Clubhouse को यूजर च्वाइस ऐप ऑफ दी इयर बताया है. हालांकि, इसके बारे में ज्यादा बताने की जरूरत नहीं है लेकिन जिनको नहीं पता है उनको बता दें कि ये वॉयस बेस्ड सोशल नेटवर्किंग प्लेटफॉर्म है.

Garena Free Fire MAX को भी इस लिस्ट में जगह मिली है. इसे 2021 का यूजर च्वाइस बताया गेम बताया गया है. ये दिखाता है कि भारत में बैटल रॉयल गेम की पॉपुलैरिटी काफी तेजी से बढ़ रही है.

Google Play Best of India 2021 अवॉर्ड विनर की लिस्ट

बेस्ट ऐप 2021- BitClass

बेस्ट गेम 2021- Battlegrounds Mobile India

यूजर च्वाइस ऐप 2021- Clubhouse

यूजर च्वाइस गेम 2021- Garena Free Fire MAX

Best Apps for Fun

- FrontRow

- Clubhouse

- Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

- Sortizy

- SARVA

- Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

- Bitclass

- EMBIBE

- Evolve Mental Health

Best Hidden Gems

- Jumping Minds

- Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

- Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

- Evergreen Club

- being: your mental health friend

- Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

- Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

- Canva

- Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

- My Fitness Pal

- Calm

- Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best games of 2021 in India

Best Competitive Games

- Battlegrounds Mobile India

- Summoners War: Lost Centuria

- MARVEL Future Revolution

- Pokemon Unite

- Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

- JanKenUP!

- Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

- NieR Re[in]carnation

- Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

- DeLight: The Journey Home

- Huntdown

- My Friend Pedro

- Ronin: The Last Samurai

- Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

- Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

- Dadish 2

- Disney POP TOWN

- Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

- Chicken Police Paint it RED!

- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

- Overboard!

- The Procession to Calvary

Google ने बताया कि इन विनर्स को सभी डेवलपर इकोसिस्टम के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया गया. इसकी वजह है बढ़़िया ऐप या गेम कही से भी आ सकता है. ये लार्ज या राइजिंग डेवलपर का भी हो सकता है.