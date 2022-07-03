Amazon Quiz हुआ लाइव, कंपनी दे रही है 25,000 रुपये जीतने का मौका, जान लें पूरा तरीका

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज यानी 3 July 2022 को 25 हजार रुपये जीत सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने हैं. Amazon डेली यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है.

ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. यानी आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं. हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है.

Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

1. Serena Williams made her comeback to tennis recently teaming up with whom in the doubles at the Eastbourne International?

जवाब- Ons Jabeur

2. Which of these is the name of a new sci-fi thriller starring Chris Hemsworth?

जवाब- Spiderhead

3. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to masterminding the murder of which singer?

जवाब- Sidhu Moosewala

4. Name this waterfall that spans the border between Ontario in Canada and and the state of New York in the USA

जवाब- Niagara Falls

5. Name the famous mountain seen here

जवाब- Mount Fuji