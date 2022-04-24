Amazon दे रहा आपको इनाम जीतने का बढ़िया मौका, ये है जीतने का पूरा तरीका

आज यानी 24 अप्रैल 2022 का Amazon Quiz लाइव हो चुका है. इसके जरिए आप Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम जीत सकते हैं. हर रोज इनाम की राशि अलग-अलग होती है. आज इनाम की राशि 5 हजार रुपये रखी गई है.

ये इनाम जीतने के लिए आपको Amazon Quiz में भाग लेना होगा. आपको बता दें कि Amazon पर हर रोज क्विज का आयोजन किया जाता है. इसमें भाग लेने के लिए आपको पास Amazon का मोबाइल ऐप होना जरूरी है.

Amazon Quiz खेलने के लिए सबसे पहले आपको ऐफ ओपन करके फन सेक्शन में जाना होगा. इसे आप ऐप के सर्च बार में भी सर्च करके एक्सेस कर सकते हैं. इसके बाद आप डेली क्विज सेक्शन को ओपन करना होगा. जिसके बाद आप ऐमेजॉन क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

Amazon Quiz में विनर का फैसला लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए होता है. आज के विजेता की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. इस क्विज में पांच सवाल के सही जवाब देने होते हैं. जिसके बाद आप इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो जाते हैं. यहां पर आज के सभी सवालों के सही जवाब के बारे में बता रहे हैं.

1. Manika Batra and which player, recently became the World No. 7 mixed doubles pair in table tennis?

जवाब- Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

2. Who plays the role of an aspiring film director Myra Devekar in the movie 'Bachchhan Paandey'?

जवाब- Kriti Sanon

3. As per a recent announcement which country is set to launch a nuclear fusion reactor in space by 2027?

जवाब- UK

4. As per Asterix Comics, which character decides to climb this statue, and ends up breaking its nose?

जवाब- Obelix

5. This is the flag of which country?

जवाब- Canada