IPL 2025: पंजाब की मुंबई पर जीत ने RCB की बढ़ाई मुश्किलें, एक क्लिक में समझें प्लेऑफ का पूरा समीकरण

Sealing a Q1 spot in style 🤌



Captain Shreyas Iyer adds the finishing flair as #PBKS defeat #MI in Jaipur ❤



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/Dsw52HOtga#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/x93pqi4hxn