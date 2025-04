CSK IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenario: धोनी की CSK की बढ़ी मुश्किल... लगातार 5 हार के बाद बिगड़ा IPL प्लेऑफ का गणित, अब आगे क्या?

Game set and done in a thumping style ✅@KKRiders with a 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 to remember as they secure a comprehensive 8️⃣-wicket victory 💜



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/gPLIYGiUFV#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/dADGcgITPW