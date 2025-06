IND vs ENG: भारतीय टीम की गड्ढा फील्डिंग पर भड़के सुनील गावस्कर, बोले- अब मेडल देना नहीं बनता...

Stumps on Day 2 in Headingley!



England move to 209/3, trail by 262 runs.



3⃣ wickets so far for Jasprit Bumrah ⚡️



Join us tomorrow for Day 3 action 🏏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OcNi0x7KVW