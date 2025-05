स्टेशन की छत उड़ी, घर की दीवार ढहने से 2 की मौत, कई जगह पेड़ भी गिरे... दिल्ली में दिखा बदले मौसम का कहर

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA Imran Hussain says, "At around 5:30 pm, I came to know that the wall of an under-construction building collapsed, in which two people have died and one is injured. The injured has been sent to the hospital. Why it collapsed is a matter of investigation. I… https://t.co/BRTrxkNNo7 pic.twitter.com/AysVaU5vDj