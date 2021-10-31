scorecardresearch
 

'तू यहीं है' गाने से शहनाज का सिद्धार्थ को ट्रिब्यूट, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla'

सिद्धार्थ के फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर ‘Stop Using Sidharth Shukla’ ट्रेंड करा रहे हैं और  सिद्धार्थ के नाम को इस्तेमाल करने के लिए शहनाज और दूसरे सेलेब्स को फटकार लगा रहे हैं. शहनाज के अलावा फैंस सिंगर और एक्टर अमित टंडन को भी खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं, जिन्होंने सिद्धार्थ के गाने दिल को करार आया के कवर सॉन्ग की घोषणा की है. 

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और शहनाज गिल सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और शहनाज गिल
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • शहनाज ने गाने के जरिए सिद्धार्थ को दिया ट्रिब्यूट
  • फैंस करने लगे शहनाज को ट्रोल
  • अली ने किया शहनाज का सपोर्ट

शहनाज गिल ने हाल ही में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की याद में एक खूबसूरत सॉन्ग 'तू यहीं हैं' रिलीज करके उन्हें ट्रिब्यूट दिया है. वीडियो सॉन्ग देखने के बाद कई लोगों की आंखें नम हो गईं. सिद्धार्थ के लिए शहनाज का गाना सुनकर कई लोग इमोशनल भी हो गए. लेकिन एक गाने के जरिए सिद्धार्थ को ट्रिब्यूट देना उनके कुछ फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया और वो इसपर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं और शहनाज को ट्रोल भी कर रहे हैं.  

शहनाज को ट्रोल कर रहे सिद्धार्थ के फैंस

अली ने किया शहनाज का सपोर्ट
शहनाज को ट्रोल होता देखकर अली गोनी उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आए हैं. अली ने कहा कि सिद्धार्थ को ट्रिब्यूट देने का शहनाज का पूरा हक है.

 

शहनाज को खरी-खोटी सुना रहे यूजर्स

एक यूजर ने लिखा- मुझे एक म्यूजिकल ट्रिब्यूट से कोई परेशानी नहीं थी अगर उन्होंने सिद्धार्थ की जगह किसी और को शो नहीं किया होता और फिर ट्रिब्यूट के नाम पर प्रमोशन ने इसे और खराब कर दिया.सिद्धार्थ के नाम पर कमाना और खुद को प्रमोट करना ट्रिब्यूट नहीं है. 

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- ट्रिब्यू के नाम पर पैसे कमाना ठीक नहीं है. इन फेक लोगों और फेक ट्रिब्यूट को डील नहीं कर सकता हूं. काश सिद्धार्थ आज हमारे साथ होते.

 

यहां देखें यूजर्स क्या कह रहे हैं-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

