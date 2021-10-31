'तू यहीं है' गाने से शहनाज का सिद्धार्थ को ट्रिब्यूट, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla'

शहनाज गिल ने हाल ही में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की याद में एक खूबसूरत सॉन्ग 'तू यहीं हैं' रिलीज करके उन्हें ट्रिब्यूट दिया है. वीडियो सॉन्ग देखने के बाद कई लोगों की आंखें नम हो गईं. सिद्धार्थ के लिए शहनाज का गाना सुनकर कई लोग इमोशनल भी हो गए. लेकिन एक गाने के जरिए सिद्धार्थ को ट्रिब्यूट देना उनके कुछ फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया और वो इसपर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं और शहनाज को ट्रोल भी कर रहे हैं.

शहनाज को ट्रोल कर रहे सिद्धार्थ के फैंस

सिद्धार्थ के फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर ‘Stop Using Sidharth Shukla’ ट्रेंड करा रहे हैं और सिद्धार्थ के नाम को इस्तेमाल करने के लिए शहनाज और दूसरे सेलेब्स को फटकार लगा रहे हैं. शहनाज के अलावा फैंस सिंगर और एक्टर अमित टंडन को भी खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं, जिन्होंने सिद्धार्थ के गाने दिल को करार आया के कवर सॉन्ग की घोषणा की है.

अली ने किया शहनाज का सपोर्ट

शहनाज को ट्रोल होता देखकर अली गोनी उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आए हैं. अली ने कहा कि सिद्धार्थ को ट्रिब्यूट देने का शहनाज का पूरा हक है.

Stop it guys seriously 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bCPBMrAQ2U — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

शहनाज को खरी-खोटी सुना रहे यूजर्स

एक यूजर ने लिखा- मुझे एक म्यूजिकल ट्रिब्यूट से कोई परेशानी नहीं थी अगर उन्होंने सिद्धार्थ की जगह किसी और को शो नहीं किया होता और फिर ट्रिब्यूट के नाम पर प्रमोशन ने इसे और खराब कर दिया.सिद्धार्थ के नाम पर कमाना और खुद को प्रमोट करना ट्रिब्यूट नहीं है.

A musical tribute was all fine with me until they used his body double! I just lost it all then. And then such beautiful promotions in the name of tribute, made it even worse. Earning and promoting self in his name isnt a tribute!



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Ankita ~ Sidharth's Heart Forever ☆ (@Anki_SidHeart) October 30, 2021

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- ट्रिब्यू के नाम पर पैसे कमाना ठीक नहीं है. इन फेक लोगों और फेक ट्रिब्यूट को डील नहीं कर सकता हूं. काश सिद्धार्थ आज हमारे साथ होते.

Milking money in the name of tribute is not good ! Can’t deal with this fake people and fake tributes ..I wish Sid was with us today :/



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Don (@itssDon) October 30, 2021

यहां देखें यूजर्स क्या कह रहे हैं-

Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make REELS on someone's death, counting views n likes!

How low will they stoop?

Stop the mockery!

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA https://t.co/NWRgvpRpBo pic.twitter.com/lLbEgDLXuo — Love You Sidharth ❤ (@muckraker00) October 30, 2021

Hey @ishehnaaz_gill will you make a tribute video for your blood relations also when they will pass?

Will you update the thumbnail of 10M views in that MV for them also? Will other celebs will promote that video also like they did for #SidharthShukla?

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Prem (SidHearts 💔) (@PremSha23719235) October 30, 2021

He doesn’t have fans. He has a huge extended family of his hearts. We won’t leave his side no matter what. You know the weight his name carries & you use it for your benifit. Stop monetising his death.



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA October 30, 2021

A tribute is something which portrays happy memories of a person. It is supposed to provide Sukoon to people. Remembering him, his happy times, his achievements, his work etc.



And how tf making reels and paid promotion come up in a tribute.



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — MyPov (@mypov11) October 30, 2021