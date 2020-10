KBC के सेट पर अमिताभ से मिलने पहुंचे मनीष पॉल, लेकिन एक बात रह गया मलाल

I’m a Delhi boy, who lived in a small place called Malviya Nagar. Still remember the time when we used to watch movies and I would force my mother to write MARD on my chest as my HERO did that in a film... Would make sure I was the first to be in the que to buy milk so i could say ‘HUM JAHAN KHADE HOTE HAIN LINE WAHIN SE SHURU HOTI HAI’😄 The moment my mom would see him she would say ‘Mickey, tu zaroor inke saath kaaam karega’ And the day came, when I hosted an episode of KBC with him! I have shared the stage with Bachchan sir on many occasions thereafter & I have to say that he continues to inspire me no end...I can go on and on and on... Wish you a very happy birthday, @amitabhbachchan sir May god bless you with health, happiness & love always! Your fanboy for life🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻 #mp #bigb #bachchansir #superstar #films

