खतरों के खिलाड़ी मेड इंडिया में लगेगा बॉलीवुड का तड़का, रोहित शेट्टी ने डिजाइन किया स्टंट

FINALE THIS WEEKEND. Before commencing the shoot for this season, we were worried because of pandemic, lockdown, safety of the unit and contestants and will we be able to match the international standards of action for this season of khatron ke khiladi as we were shooting it in Mumbai. But at last we pulled it off! Thank you to my audience for supporting and loving the show as always. And I am really proud of MY ACTION TEAM for making this season as one of the best...After all it’s MADE IN INIDA 👊🏻 Signing out... But, not for long 😉❤️🙏🏻

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on Aug 29, 2020 at 1:52am PDT