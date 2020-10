यामी गौतम ने शेयर की 15 साल पुरानी फोटो, एक्ट्रेस को पहचानना मुश्किल

Happy birthday my dearest Ojas... you turned 18 today & yet all the memories of holding you when you were a baby shall never fade away. Both Surilie & I used to be eager to reach home so we could just throw our bags (not literally) & play with you,,, your little toothless grin would just make our day... I remember preparing for my exams till late night , while you & mummy would be asleep next to me.. & around midnight (everyday) u would wake up, not cry but just communicate with me somehow with soft baby tones & then hold my finger & get back to sleep again.. You made our lives full of joy, care , laughter , respect & love..and not to miss the best chai-maker at home😁 God bless you with love , values & knowledge,,, Happy bday my Ojas❤️

