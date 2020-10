तारक मेहता के 'गोगी' समय शाह को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, FIR दर्ज

“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” . . #life #love #smile #colors #navratri #dj #satisfaction #memory #positivity #happy #keepitsimple #simplelife #simple #memorylane #photografy #thememorylane #poetrylover #beyourself #tmkoc #tmkocfc #tmkocfanclub

A post shared by Samay Shah Official (@samayshah_5) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT