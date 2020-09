'बधाई हो' फेम सुरेखा सीकरी को ब्रेन स्ट्रोक, ICU में किया गया एडमिट

Surekha Sikri as Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh/Dadisa . . . #ANTV (TV 🇮🇩) #BalikaVadhu #Anandhi #IndiaDrama #SerialDramaIndiaAnandhiFans #SurekhaSikri #ActressBollywood

A post shared by Ratna.N.W 👩🏻 (@sura291794) on May 31, 2017 at 1:59am PDT