मणिकर्णिका छोड़ने पर बोले सोनू- कंगना ने काटे मेरे 80% सीन, 4 महीने हुए खराब

Hindustan Badhega Tabhi, Jab Padhenge Sabhi! My mother Prof.Saroj Sood always believed that everyone deserves an equal chance to a healthy happy future. So launching full scholarships for students on her name Prof.Saroj Sood scholarships today for higher education. I believe,financial challenges should not stop any one from reaching their full potential. Send in your entries at scholarships@sonusood.me (in next 10 days) and we will reach out to you.

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Sep 11, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT