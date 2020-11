शान का फैंस को दीवाली गिफ्ट, म्यूजिक वीडियो ‘स्नाइपर’ में दिखेगा रॉकिंग अवतार

Mainu suit suit karda?!...decided to #SuitUp for my #NewSingle, and I couldn't wait to share it with you! Another reveal tomorrow...you will find out #Sniper kaun hai.. #BreakTheBox #DareToBeDifferent #Shaan #SingerShaan #ShaanMusic #ShaanSingle #KunwarJuneja #NewMusic #IndiePop #HipHop #comingsoon

A post shared by Shaan (@singer_shaan) on Oct 29, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT