बड़े पर्दे पर इच्छाधारी नागिन बनने जा रही हैं श्रद्धा कपूर, तीन पार्ट में रिलीज होगी फिल्म

IT'S OFFICIAL... #ShraddhaKapoor to portray ichhadhaari nagin... The film - titled #Nagin - is designed as a trilogy, 3-film series... Directed by Vishal Furia... Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. In the past, #ReenaRoy, #Rekha, #Sridevi had portrayed ichhadhaari nagin on big screen.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT