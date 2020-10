नरगिस का पोस्ट- कभी खाने को अंडा-दूध भी नहीं होता था, मुश्किल से किया गुजारा

Here’s a little piece of me I’m sharing with all of y’all: This is my family. Growing up in the projects wasn’t easy but we always made the best of things. Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other. Sometimes there wasn’t food and we would share an egg or some milk . Who ever had shared. We had community, we looked out for each other. Lately i feel sad because as we grew up & we grew apart because life took us in different directions. But no matter what, even today, you are my family. ❤️ . . . . . . . #community #sisterhood #hood #projectlife #piecesofme #hardknocks #life #growth #iloveyou

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Oct 6, 2020 at 10:48am PDT