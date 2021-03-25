कंगना की थलाइवी का ट्रेलर देख साउथ इंडस्ट्री ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल, बॉलीवुड में क्यों पसरा सन्नाटा?

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत की अपकमिंग फिल्म थलाइवी का ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है. फिल्म में कंगना तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिवंगत जे जयललिता का किरदार निभाती नजर आएंगी. फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ तो साउथ के कई दिग्गज सितारों ने फिल्म में कंगना के लुक और उनके काम की तारीफ की, हालांकि बॉलीवुड से ज्यादातर सेलेब्रिटीज ने तारीफ का एक शब्द भी नहीं कहा.

थलाइवी के ट्रेलर की रिलीज पर बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों का खामोश रहना इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है क्योंकि आलिया भट्ट की अपकमिंग फिल्म गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी के टीजर की रिलीज पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अक्षय कुमार, करण जौहर, वरुण धवन और नीतू कपूर जैसे तमाम सितारों ने तारीफों के पुल बांधे थे. हालांकि, कंगना की फिल्म के ट्रेलर की रिलीज पर सिर्फ साउथ के सेलेब्रिटी ही उनकी तारीफें करते दिखे.

Just watched #ThalaiviTrailer. It's outstanding. @KanganaTeam is looking amazing. Best wishes for huge success to the whole team of #Thalaivi — Aditya Chaudhary (@hrypr) March 23, 2021

मालूम हो कि कंगना रनौत इससे पहले कई बार इंडस्ट्री में नेपोटिज्म के खिलाफ आवाज उठाती रही हैं और यही वजह है कि वह आलिया भट्ट और अन्य स्टार किड्स पर प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर सवाल उठाती रही हैं. बीते कुछ वक्त से कंगना ज्यादा विवादों में रही हैं क्योंकि सुशांत मामले पर उन्होंने खुलकर बात की जब पूरी इंडस्ट्री खामोश नजर आई. इसके अलावा मुंबई की तुलना पाकिस्तान से करने पर वह बुरी तरह ट्रोल हुई थीं. यही नहीं, उनका महाराष्ट्र सरकार में बैठे लोगों के साथ विवाद, बीएमसी के साथ विवाद, किसान आंदोलन के दौरान विवाद और दूसरे राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर मुखर होकर बोलने से वह चर्चा में रही हैं.

The #Thalaivi trailer has me instantly curious. Kangana Ranaut is an incredibly compelling performer, and Arvind Swami looks perfectly cast. Waiting. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) March 23, 2021

साउथ के सितारों ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

भले ही थलाइवी के ट्रेलर की रिलीज पर बॉलीवुड खामोश रहा हो लेकिन साउथ के तमाम सितारों ने कंगना की तारीफें कीं. एक्टर विशाल ने तो कंगना की तुलना भगत सिंह से कर डाली और अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "डियर कंगना, तुम्हारे हौसले को सलाम है. क्या सही है और क्या गलत इस पर बोलने से पहले तुम एक पल को भी नहीं सोचती हो. ये तुम्हारा निजी मामला नहीं था, लेकिन फिर भी तुम सरकार के प्रति गुस्से का शिकार हुईं, तुम मजबूती से खड़ी रहीं जो कि एक बहुत बड़ा उदाहरण पेश करता है. ये कुछ हद तक उसके जैसा है जैसा 1920 में भगत सिंह ने किया था."

One of the finest trailers of recent times. @KanganaTeam s best performance so far if trailer is any indication. #ThalaiviTrailer https://t.co/DdJemvogBl — Abhimanyu Bansal (@manyu8888) March 23, 2021

#ThalaiviTrailer is packed with emotions, outstanding acting & dialogue delivery by @KanganaTeam. It’s going to be a huge blockbuster & prove to the world (yet again) that Kangana is one of the most versatile actors in the history of Hindi Film Industry.



pic.twitter.com/8XwTpEDLDB — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) March 23, 2021

साउथ स्टार प्रशांत ने कंगना की तारीफ में लिखा, "लेडीज एंड जेंटिलमैन, पेश करते हैं कंगना की पांचवी नेशनल अवॉर्ड परफॉर्मेंस." राजा सेन ने तारीफ में लिखा, "थलाइवी के ट्रेलर ने मुझे तुरंत जिज्ञासा से भर दिया. कंगना एक अतुलनीय परफॉर्मर हैं जो आपको आकर्षित करती हैं, अरविंद स्वामी इसमें एकदम सही कास्टिंग लगते हैं. इंतजार है इस फिल्म का." इसी तरह ढेरों सेलेब्स ने कंगना की तारीफ की है.