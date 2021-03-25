scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

कंगना की थलाइवी का ट्रेलर देख साउथ इंडस्ट्री ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल, बॉलीवुड में क्यों पसरा सन्नाटा?

कंगना रनौत इससे पहले कई बार इंडस्ट्री में नेपोटिज्म के खिलाफ आवाज उठाती रही हैं और यही वजह है कि वह आलिया भट्ट और अन्य स्टार किड्स पर प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर सवाल उठाती रही हैं.

कंगना रनौत कंगना रनौत

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत की अपकमिंग फिल्म थलाइवी का ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है. फिल्म में कंगना तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिवंगत जे जयललिता का किरदार निभाती नजर आएंगी. फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ तो साउथ के कई दिग्गज सितारों ने फिल्म में कंगना के लुक और उनके काम की तारीफ की, हालांकि बॉलीवुड से ज्यादातर सेलेब्रिटीज ने तारीफ का एक शब्द भी नहीं कहा.

थलाइवी के ट्रेलर की रिलीज पर बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों का खामोश रहना इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है क्योंकि आलिया भट्ट की अपकमिंग फिल्म गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी के टीजर की रिलीज पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अक्षय कुमार, करण जौहर, वरुण धवन और नीतू कपूर जैसे तमाम सितारों ने तारीफों के पुल बांधे थे. हालांकि, कंगना की फिल्म के ट्रेलर की रिलीज पर सिर्फ साउथ के सेलेब्रिटी ही उनकी तारीफें करते दिखे.

मालूम हो कि कंगना रनौत इससे पहले कई बार इंडस्ट्री में नेपोटिज्म के खिलाफ आवाज उठाती रही हैं और यही वजह है कि वह आलिया भट्ट और अन्य स्टार किड्स पर प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर सवाल उठाती रही हैं. बीते कुछ वक्त से कंगना ज्यादा विवादों में रही हैं क्योंकि सुशांत मामले पर उन्होंने खुलकर बात की जब पूरी इंडस्ट्री खामोश नजर आई. इसके अलावा मुंबई की तुलना पाकिस्तान से करने पर वह बुरी तरह ट्रोल हुई थीं. यही नहीं, उनका महाराष्ट्र सरकार में बैठे लोगों के साथ विवाद, बीएमसी के साथ विवाद, किसान आंदोलन के दौरान विवाद और दूसरे राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर मुखर होकर बोलने से वह चर्चा में रही हैं. 

साउथ के सितारों ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल
भले ही थलाइवी के ट्रेलर की रिलीज पर बॉलीवुड खामोश रहा हो लेकिन साउथ के तमाम सितारों ने कंगना की तारीफें कीं. एक्टर विशाल ने तो कंगना की तुलना भगत सिंह से कर डाली और अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "डियर कंगना, तुम्हारे हौसले को सलाम है. क्या सही है और क्या गलत इस पर बोलने से पहले तुम एक पल को भी नहीं सोचती हो. ये तुम्हारा निजी मामला नहीं था, लेकिन फिर भी तुम सरकार के प्रति गुस्से का शिकार हुईं, तुम मजबूती से खड़ी रहीं जो कि एक बहुत बड़ा उदाहरण पेश करता है. ये कुछ हद तक उसके जैसा है जैसा 1920 में भगत सिंह ने किया था."

साउथ स्टार प्रशांत ने कंगना की तारीफ में लिखा, "लेडीज एंड जेंटिलमैन, पेश करते हैं कंगना की पांचवी नेशनल अवॉर्ड परफॉर्मेंस." राजा सेन ने तारीफ में लिखा, "थलाइवी के ट्रेलर ने मुझे तुरंत जिज्ञासा से भर दिया. कंगना एक अतुलनीय परफॉर्मर हैं जो आपको आकर्षित करती हैं, अरविंद स्वामी इसमें एकदम सही कास्टिंग लगते हैं. इंतजार है इस फिल्म का." इसी तरह ढेरों सेलेब्स ने कंगना की तारीफ की है.

 

आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट