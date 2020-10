दिल तो पागल है ने पूरे किए 23 साल, माधुरी दीक्षित को याद आए पुराने दिन

#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. I remember when we were shooting, Yash ji would personally explain every single shot. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk @therealkarismakapoor & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH

