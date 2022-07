NEET UG 2022: एग्जाम की डेट आगे न टलने से मानसिक रूप से परेशान अभ्यर्थी, इस मांग के साथ करेंगे प्रदर्शन

What is my mistake?

I lost my father when I ws 9. My mom is a maid servant.I am a kshatriya. My NEET rank was 9073.I couldn't fulfill my father's dream of seeing me a doctor.

My friend Seema could make it wid a rank 86666,becoz she born wid a SC silver spoon.Her father?A doctor. pic.twitter.com/dPsYGIxO4E