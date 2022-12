#GetCETgo - an E-learning initiative



It assists our students in preparing for competitive exams such as CET, NEET, and JEE, as well as increasing number of students from Karnataka in IITs all over India. #ಸುಶಾಸನಮಾಸ#GoodGovernanceMonth #Sushasan4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/2tGrIv6uTa