कश्मीरी पंडितों को मिलेगा कोटा, कॉलेज एडमिशन में मिलेगी कट ऑफ में इतनी छूट

Special concessions for wards of Kashmiri Migrants & Kashmiri Pandit/ Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in Kashmir Valley for admission in Higher Educational Institutions from AY 2020-21 onwards.



