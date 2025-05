'पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ हवाई जंग में साफ तौर पर भारत जीता', बोले एविएशन एक्सपर्ट टॉम कूपर

INDIA TODAY EXCLUSIVE | Military historian hails #OperationSindoor



𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞: 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫



He also explains why #Pakistan was not being able to deploy its air defence systems.… pic.twitter.com/fOt4Pimhkz