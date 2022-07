Aadhaar Update: आधार को लेकर UIDAI की ISRO से डील, अब घर बैठे मिलेगी ये सुविधा

#UIDAI in collaboration with #NRSC #ISRO introduces the 'Bhuvan Aadhaar' portal which has 3 premium features:

- Geo-spatial display of #Aadhaar Centres

- Route Navigation to nearest Aadhaar Centres

- Proximity Analysis

To explore more please visit:https://t.co/TM0HQAFteK pic.twitter.com/Aee278LvGZ