आप भी करते हैं ऑनलाइन ट्रेन टिकट बुकिंग? रेलवे ने कर दिया सबसे बड़ा बदलाव

🚨#RailOne App of Indian Railways is now LIVE!📱



RailOne is a one-stop solution for all passenger services. The App offers ease of access for services like ⬇️



✦ Reserved & Unreserved Tickets

✦ Platform Tickets

✦ Enquiries about Trains

✦ PNR

✦ Journey Planning

✦ Rail Madad… pic.twitter.com/rtorI0cREO