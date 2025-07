'सिर्फ RBI के रेपो रेट कटौती से नहीं घटेगी EMI...' लाखों का हो सकता है नुकसान, तुरंत करें ये काम!

🚨 Repo Rate Cut = Lower EMIs! But Here’s Why Most People Will Still Overpay Their Loans 😳



RBI just cut the repo rate by 0.50% on June 6, 2025.



Sounds great, right? But unless you ACT, you could be losing ₹2.6 lakh+ over your loan tenure!



Here’s what you need to know 👇… pic.twitter.com/RiebH8b0tS